PWHL Teams Sell out Both Madison Square Garden and TD Garden

Published on March 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s record-breaking momentum continues in April as the league is set to host capacity crowds in its debuts at both Madison Square Garden and TD Garden, with tickets officially sold out in advance of both games.

The New York Sirens will take center stage at The World's Most Famous Arena 30 days from today, on Apr. 4, against the Seattle Torrent, while the Boston Fleet will hit the ice at TD Garden in 37 days, on Apr. 11, hosting the Montréal Victoire. The dual sold-out crowds will represent the largest home game attendance ever for both the Sirens and the Fleet.

"Selling out both Madison Square Garden and TD Garden is a true testament to our fans, whose passion has fueled the growth of the PWHL," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Playing for the first time at these two world-class arenas will be another step in what has already been a historic season for our league, and the atmosphere for fans and players alike will be nothing short of incredible."

With an arena capacity of more than 18,000, the sold-out game at Madison Square Garden, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, could set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game, pending the attendance of games in other markets leading up to April 4. The PWHL has broken this mark seven times since its inception in 2024, most recently in Seattle on Feb. 27, where a sold-out crowd of 17,335 packed Climate Pledge Arena for a contest between the Torrent and the Toronto Sceptres.

Since 2024, e.l.f. has proudly partnered with the PWHL as the league's first beauty brand and an Official PWHL partner.

"At e.l.f., empowering.legendary.females., means investing in women where leadership begins - on the field, on the ice and in sport," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. "We know when girls stay in sports, they build the confidence, resilience and leadership that carries into every part of their lives. Supporting the PWHL isn't just about a game - it's about making sure more women have the opportunity to lead, break barriers and shape the future."

At a capacity of more than 17,800, the Fleet's game at TD Garden would surpass the PWHL's current U.S. attendance record and is expected to rank second all-time on the list. PWHL ticket demand continues to climb, with league attendance up more than 17 percent season over season through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Playing in front of sold-out buildings at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden is a historic moment for our athletes - and our sport," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "As they've shown time and again, when the spotlight is brightest, our players show up, giving two capacity crowds in New York and Boston the chance to see their world-class talent on full display."







