Kadirova Scores Twice, Including Late Game-Winner to Lead Ottawa to Win over Seattle

Published on March 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Fanuza Kadirova scored twice, including the game-winning goal on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period, to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Torrent in front of 6,997 fans at TD Place on Wednesday night. With the win, Ottawa moves into fourth place in the PWHL standings, while Seattle's losing streak extends to four games. Alexa Vasko got the Charge on the board first, netting her first goal of the season at 14:15 of the opening period. Kadirova notched her first of two goals with 58 seconds remaining in the first frame, doubling the home team's advantage heading into the intermission. Seattle forward Jessie Eldridge got the Torrent back in the game with her first of two power-play goals in the contest - and her 50th career point - midway through the second period. The 2-1 score lasted just 42 seconds, as Emily Clark restored Ottawa's two-goal advantage with her third of the season before Eldridge scored again at 14:47 of the second to make it 3-2 heading into the third period. Midway through the final frame, Seattle alternate captain Alex Carpenter scored the first successful penalty shot goal in PWHL history, tying the game 3-3. After Kadirova's late tally, Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips secured the victory with a last-second save, sliding across the crease to deny Eldridge on the doorstep. Philips finished with 33 saves, while Hannah Murphy stopped 23 for Seattle. Tonight's puck drop was delayed nearly an hour due to ice maintenance and the interest of player safety.

QUOTES

Ottawa defender Kathryn Reilly on getting her first two PWHL points and Emily Clark letting her go first in line to do high fives at the bench after her goal. "It speaks to Clarky. She's such a leader and a wonderful teammate. It's a privilege to be on this team. Clarky, Kateřina Mrázová and Fanuza (Kadirova) made it easy to get points tonight, so that was nice."

Charge forward Alexa Vasko on getting her first goal of the season after her line has been buzzing in the last few games. "It's definitely nice to get one (goal), but there was an obvious delay at the beginning of the game and we were ready to go from puck drop. Our foot was on the gas. Given the circumstances, it was important to be ready to go."

Torrent forward Alex Carpenter on scoring the first ever penalty shot goal in PWHL history: "I didn't know that. Honestly, I was just trying to catch my breath half the time. I went over to the bench, and I was like 'I don't know if I'm going,' but it was a great play by Jessie [Eldridge] on the wall to find me in the middle. I had no idea, but I'm just glad we were able to get that and get back into the game.

Seattle head coach Steve O'Rourke on the Torrent's pursuit of a playoff spot: "With the three points, if we do our job and get the full three points, we're always still alive. It's just a challenge to keep pushing. I liked our group tonight; I liked the way we competed tonight. I thought it was one of our best efforts that we've had in a while and I liked that part of it, but we just have to find the back of the net. Those late penalties cost us twice here now, so we have to stay out of the box late in the game, otherwise we'd be coming out of here with points, probably, the last two times. "

NOTABLES

Ottawa has now scored four or more goals in seven games this season, most in the PWHL. Five of those offensive outbursts have been recorded in the team's nine games at TD Place where they've scored 28 total goals - compared to 18 in nine games on the road.

All three games in the season series have been won by the home team scoring four goals.

Seattle has lost four straight games in regulation since Jan. 25, tied with Ottawa (Dec. 2-17) and New York (Dec. 3-21) for the longest such streak in the PWHL this season.

Both of Ottawa's victories over Seattle have included a game-winning goal on the power play in the game's final two minutes.

The Charge have scored a power play goal in three straight games and lead the league with 12 goals with the player advantage and an overall efficiency of 22.2%.

The Torrent power play connected twice tonight and is now 5/10 with the player advantage in three games against the Charge, and 3/33 against all other teams.

Fanuza Kadirova notched the first multi-goal game of her PWHL career and now has four goals in her last four games. Her second goal of the contest was the first game-winner and power play goal of her career. The forward now has six goals on the season, ranking third on the Charge and second among first-year PWHL players.

Jessie Eldridge recorded her 50th and 51st career points in her 70th career game with her first multi-goal performance of the season - scoring twice on the power play - extending her point streak to five games (5G, 4A). Eldridge's only other multi-goal game of her PWHL career, scored as a member of the New York Sirens on Mar. 6, 2024, also featured two power-play tallies. She now has six goals and 11 points in her last seven games after opening the 2025-26 campaign with two points in her first nine contests and is the ninth player in PWHL history to reach the 50-point milestone.

Alex Carpenter notched the first successful shootout goal in PWHL history in the eighth attempt by skaters all-time. The Torrent alternate captain and U.S. Olympic gold medalist also added an assist for her third multi-point game of the season, and second in three games against Ottawa, bringing her season total to 12 points (6G, 6A).

Emily Clark's goal extended her point streak to three games, marking her first three-game point streak of the season. With the goal, the Charge alternate captain and Canadian Olympian reached forty career points (16G, 24A), becoming the 21st player in PWHL history and second Ottawa player to reach the milestone.

Alexa Vasko scored her first goal - and point - of the season, snapping a 25-game goalless drought dating back to March 11, 2025, when she recorded her only two goals of the 2024-25 campaign.

Gwyneth Philips set a new career-high with her ninth win this season, exceeding the eight she recorded in 15 rookie appearances. The U.S. Olympic gold medalist ranks third in the PWHL in wins behind fellow Olympians Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) - 11, and Aerin Frankel (BOS) - 10. The second-year goaltender has made 30+ saves in eight of her 16 starts this season. She faced the third penalty shot in Ottawa history following two saves by Emerance Maschmeyer during the league's inaugural season.

Hannah Murphy of Kingston, ON, made the first start of her PWHL career in her home province, just two hours outside her hometown. The rookie netminder is winless in her last five starts after beginning her PWHL career with three straight regulation victories.

Kathryn Reilly notched the first two points of her PWHL career, both assists, in her 13th career game. The Charge rookie defender did not play in 2024-25 while completing her first year of Medical School at University of British Columbia.

Kateřina Mrázová notched two assists for her first multi-point game of the season. The Czech Olympian now has seven points on the season, with points in four of her last six games (5A).

Julia Gosling recorded her first multi-assist performance as a member of the Torrent with two primary helpers on the power play, extending her team-leading point total to 15 (6G, 9A) with points in six of her last seven games (2G, 5A). The Canadian Olympian also led all skaters in the game with a career-high ten shots on goal.

Aneta Tejralová recorded an assist in her first game back in Ottawa where she spent the first two seasons of her PWHL career. The Czech Olympic captain has points in back-to-back games for the first time as a member of the Torrent after scoring her first goal of the season on Friday against Toronto.

Gabbie Hughes reached double-digits in points for the third straight season in Ottawa with her eighth assist of the season and fourth point in her last five games (1G, 3A).

Ronja Savolainen's primary helper on the game-winning goal was the first power-play assist of her career. The Finnish Olympic defender sits second in scoring among Charge blue liners, with six points (3G, 3A) in 18 games.

Emma Greco recorded an assist for her first point of the season and her first as a member of Ottawa, doing so in her fifth game with the team after being acquired in a trade from Vancouver on Jan. 18.

Peyton Hemp notched the fifth assist of her rookie season, providing the secondary helper on Vasko's first-period tally, snapping a six-game point drought.

Hannah Bilka was scratched from the Torrent lineup for the second straight game with an upper-body injury after winning Olympic gold with Team USA.

THREE STARS

1. Fanuza Kadirova (OTT) 2G

2. Jessie Eldridge (SEA) 2G

3. Kathryn Reilly (OTT) 2A

STANDINGS

Ottawa: 26 PTS (5-5-1-7) - 4th Place

Seattle: 16 PTS (4-1-2-9) - 8th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Sunday, Mar. 8 at. New York at 12 p.m. ET

Seattle: Wednesday, Mar. 11 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET

