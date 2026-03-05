New York Sirens Sell out Madison Square Garden for April 4th game against Seattle Torrent

Published on March 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that its highly-anticipated Apr. 4 matchup at Madison Square Garden between the New York Sirens and the Seattle Torrent has officially sold out. The contest marks the first-ever PWHL game at The World's Most Famous Arena.

"New York sets the standard for excellence, and the response to April 4 at Madison Square Garden confirms that this market is ready, eager to embrace women's hockey at the highest level," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Selling out The World's Most Famous Arena is a defining moment for the New York Sirens and a powerful statement about the growth of our league, the passion of our fans, and our commitment to building something lasting and great, all together."

With an arena capacity of more than 18,000, the sold-out game at Madison Square Garden is poised to set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game. The PWHL has broken this mark seven times since its inception in 2024, most recently in Seattle on Feb. 27, where a sold-out crowd of 17,335 packed Climate Pledge Arena for a contest between the Torrent and the Toronto Sceptres.

"A sell out at The World's Most Famous Arena is surreal," said Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart. "This is something we've talked about as players for a while in a 'what if' sense, but to have it be a reality is so exciting. Our entire organization is proud to represent New York and we're counting down the days until April 4th when we have the opportunity to play in front of a packed house in Manhattan."

Fans unable to catch the game in-person are encouraged to watch the historic game live on MSG2, My9, TSN, FOX13+ Seattle, and YouTube, ensuring viewers across the tri-state area - and all PWHL fans - can be part of the moment.

"It's a testament to the growing popularity of women's sports - especially women's hockey - that the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League game at The Garden has completely sold out," said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events & Operations. "We're looking forward to welcoming the New York Sirens and the Seattle Torrent to MSG next month on the heels of the USAwomen's Olympic hockey team's gold medal showing at the Milano Cortina2026."

Also announced today, the Boston Fleet have officially sold out its first-ever game at TD Garden, as the team is set to host the Montréal Victoire on Apr. 11.







