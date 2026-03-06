Sirens Battle But Fall 1-0 to Boston

New York Sirens goaltender Kayle Osborne vs. the Boston Fleet

NEWARK, NJ - In a close contest between the PWHL's two U.S. northeast teams, the Boston Fleet overtook the New York Sirens by a 1-0 score on Thursday night at Prudential Center, earning their 10th straight win in the head-to-head series. Boston's Aerin Frankel was unbeatable in her fourth shutout and 11th win of the season, stopping all 23 shots and outlasting more than two minutes with an extra New York attacker to end the game. Kayle Osborne stood tall at the other end of the ice, turning away 21/22 shots in her strongest performance since returning from Milan. Ella Huber's first period unassisted goal stood as the game winner and the first time in PWHL history that only one player was awarded a point on the scoresheet in a game. Huber reached the back of the net at 16:15 in the first, capitalizing on a costly New York turnover in their own zone. The Sirens were impressive on the penalty kill, defending two different five on three power plays, including one that lasted a full two minutes late in the middle frame, following a review by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room. The review was for a sequence where Boston appeared to have scored on an empty-net as Osborne headed to the bench on a delayed penalty. It was determined that play should have been stopped for a New York penalty, which disallowed the goal, while the Sirens were also assessed a second minor for too many players.

Boston regained their position alongside Montréal at the top of the PWHL standings with 35 points, while New York remains on the playoff bubble in a tie for fifth with 24 points. The Sirens return to action on Sunday hosting the Ottawa Charge, while Boston heads west for the second time this season, visiting Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum on Tuesday for the first time.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the Fleet's power play: "When it doesn't go in [on the power play], what I'm most proud of is that we didn't get frustrated because we had a one goal lead. At the end of the day, I've coached the power play a long time and sometimes the puck goes in and sometimes it doesn't. You have to tip your cap to the opposition when it doesn't go in, [New York] blocked a ton of shots tonightI'm just proud of our players' composure."

Fleet forward Ella Huber on what makes Boston successful getting the win in one goal games: "We just stick together. We have a goalie that stands on her head and we all know our systems. We know what it takes to come out with the win, so it's no surprise."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's final 40 minutes of play: "I really liked our back 40 [minutes] tonight. We were able to tilt the ice, get more pucks to the net, and create a little more chaos. Offensively, it felt good, and it was a really gutsy effort by our team, killing two five-on-three situations. To respond the way we did tonight after coming off a game we didn't like last Thursday was important. I thought we did a lot of good things we can build on, and that's what we're going to do."

New York defender Jaime Bourbonnais on the progress of attendance and playing in front of home fans: "We've always loved our fans. They're a very passionate bunch, and we can always feel it. Even if the rink isn't full, it's still very loud in there. So, it's awesome to hear that the game [attendance] on Sunday is doing well, and I'm excited to play in front of more fans, including new fans that hopefully will stick around after they see us play and see what Sirens hockey is all about. The MSG game is really exciting, and I think we're all pumped to play in front of a sold-out crowd. We've never played in front of a home crowd of that size, so I think it's going to bring a lot of momentum for us."

NOTABLES

Boston becomes the first team in PWHL history to post two different five-game winning streaks in a single season (excluding Toronto's 11-game streak in 2024). The Fleet's five straight wins ties the team record set in their first five games of the season from Nov. 23 to Dec. 17.

The Fleet are the second team in the PWHL this season to record a seven-game point streak (3-3-1-0) which started on Jan. 7, matching the Sirens' seven-game stretch (5-0-2-0) from Dec. 28 to Jan. 20.

New York has lost five straight games since their seven-game point streak ended, the longest losing streak of the PWHL season.

Boston has won each of the last 10 meetings between these teams (7-3-0-0), outscoring New York 32-13 in those games. It is the longest winning streak by one team against another in PWHL history and includes all five games at Prudential Center dating back to Apr. 20, 2024.

The Fleet have had nine straight one-goal decisions after opening the season with seven straight games decided by multiple goals.

This was the fifth game in PWHL history to feature a 1-0 score, but the first where only one point was awarded on an unassisted goal. New York won the first-ever 1-0 game in PWHL history in overtime against Toronto on Jan. 21, 2025, at Prudential Center.

New York has been shut out a league-high four times this season, including twice against Boston, but outshot their opponents in all four of those games.

The Sirens were assessed a season-high six minor penalties tonight, adding to their league lead in penalty minutes at 196 at the end of the game.

Aerin Frankel became the first PWHL netminder to reach six career shutouts with her fourth of the season, tied with Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens and Corinne Schroeder (New York, 2024-25) for the single season record. It's the 10th time in 15 starts this season the Olympic gold medalist has allowed one goal or fewer, also a league-leading tie with Desbiens.

Ella Huber scored her second goal of the season, with both coming against New York at Prudential Center and counting as the game-winner. The rookie winger snapped a six-game scoring drought, dating back to the beginning of January when she notched assists in back-to-back games on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 - her only two assists of the season.

Kayle Osborne has now allowed one goal or fewer six times this season across her league-leading 17 starts. It's the fewest goals the Canadian Olympian has allowed since Jan. 18, in a strong bounce back performance after allowing three goals on six shots on Feb. 26 in her first game back from Milan. Osborne's .955 save percentage tonight was her fifth best mark in a game this season.

Kristýna Kaltounková was left off the scoresheet on her first bobblehead night, but she led the Sirens with four shots on goal, increasing her team-leading season total to 75, good for second in the PWHL overall behind Laura Stacey (MTL)'s 81.

Olympic overtime goal scorers Megan Keller and Alina Müller led the Fleet in shots on goal with four a piece; however, it's the first time the Boston captain has been left off the scoresheet in a road game this season, snapping the league's longest streak in 2025-26. Müller led all skaters with 11 faceoff wins tonight.

Riley Brengman returned to the Fleet lineup for the first time since Jan. 18, with the rookie rearguard missing the team's last two games with an upper-body injury.

Jincy Roese returned to the Sirens lineup after missing last Thursday's game due to illness.

THREE STARS

1. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 23/23 SV

2. Kayle Osborne (NY) 21/22 SV

3. Ella Huber (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston: 35 PTS (9-3-2-2) - 1st Place (Tied)

New York: 24 PTS (7-0-3-8) - 5th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. Ottawa at 12 p.m./noon ET

Boston: Tuesday, Mar. 10 at Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET

