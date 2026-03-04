New York Sirens to Celebrate Women's Empowerment on March 8 vs. Ottawa Charge

Published on March 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens are set to host the Ottawa Charge on Sunday, Mar. 8 when the team hosts its Women's Empowerment Celebration Game at Prudential Center, celebrating Women's History Month and the strength, resilience, and impact of women in sport and beyond. The game will spotlight trailblazers across athletics, business, and community leadership, while reinforcing the Sirens' commitment to equity, inclusion, and the continued growth of women's sports.

Through in-game moments, community recognition, and on-ice action, the afternoon will honor the power of unity - and the voices shaping the future of the game. Fans will be able to celebrate women's empowerment through several in-game activations, including:

Trailblazer Wall: Shout out a woman who inspires you - add her to our wall of legends!

Message to Future Self: Drop a note to your future self and open it in 2036 - goals unlocked.

Affirmation Mirrors: Step up, strike a pose, and take in the powerup affirmations around you.

Coloring Corner: Relax, color, and unleash your creative energy - no age limit, all vibes welcome.

Selfie Station: Grab a prop, hit your power stance, and snap a pic that screams strength!

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive an exclusive Gotham FC x Sirens baseball hat.

The game will feature special guests, including New Jersey native Tobin Heath, a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Christen Press, a two-time World Cup champion and one of the top scorers in U.S. women's national team history. Select NJ/NY Gotham FC players, the 2025 NWSL champions, will take part in the ceremonial puck drop, and players from the New York Exiles of Women's Professional Elite Rugby will also attend.

As part of the celebration, the Sirens will host a pregame networking event, Pucks & Pastries, offering a morning of connection and community for women across the sports industry to come together for meaningful conversation and collaboration. The event will create space for attendees to share experiences, champion the women shaping the industry, and build lasting professional relationships. All Pucks & Pastries participants will receive a complimentary ticket to the Sirens' Women's Empowerment Celebration Game, which begins at 12 p.m. ET.







