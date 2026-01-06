Two Minnesota Frost Skaters Named To 2026 Czechia Women's Olympic National Team

Published on January 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - Czech Hockey announced today that Minnesota Frost forwards Denisa Křížová and Klára Hymlárová have been named to the Czech Women's National Team set to compete in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. This will mark the second showing for the Czech team after making their inaugural appearance in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Křížová (SHISH-uh-vuh) will compete in her second Olympics, previously having been selected to the Czech Republic's 2022 Olympic Team that earned a seventh overall finish at the Beijing Games. In their first game of the tournament, the Horní Cerekev native scored the Czech women's second-ever Olympic goal that helped propel them to a 3-1 victory over China. Křížová ended the Games with four total points (2G, 2A) in five games. In her third season with the Frost, she stands with two points (2A) across 10 games.

Hymlárová (HIHM-leh-roh-VAH) joins her fellow Czech teammate in making her second Olympic appearance in Milan. The Opava native played a pivotal role in the Frost's 2025 PWHL Playoffs, amassing five points (1G, 4A) to help capture the franchise's second Walter Cup.

Czechia will open Olympic competition in Milan on Thursday, Feb. 5 against the USA in Group A at 9:40 a.m. CT.

Please consult the weekly schedule release for more information about upcoming practice times and player availability. Media can direct inquiries and interview requests to Frost Communications and Community Relations Manager Abbey Zepper (Abbey.Zepper@thepwhl.com).

All eight PWHL teams will be in action on January 28th as the league celebrates their national team players in the final game before the month-long Olympic break. The Frost will host Vancouver at 8:00 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

For more information on upcoming Minnesota Frost games - and to purchase tickets - please visit thepwhl.com/Minnesota-Frost/tickets.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.