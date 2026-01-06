Boston Fleet Host Black History Celebration Game on January 7

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet will host the Seattle Torrent in a Black History Celebration night designed to honor Black history, culture, and the ongoing contributions of Black leaders, athletes, artists, and community-builders within hockey and across sport. The game is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series and will feature dedicated programming in partnership with Black-led organizations and community leaders, creating space for education, celebration, reflection, and meaningful community engagement.

The Fleet's Black History Celebration Unity Game centers the following community organizations:

A Long Talk is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing racial equity through facilitated dialogue, education, and community engagement. The organization creates structured spaces for honest conversation around race, identity, and accountability, with a focus on driving meaningful understanding and change within institutions, workplaces, and communities. Through its work in sport and beyond, A Long Talk helps foster inclusive environments where individuals and organizations can engage thoughtfully with issues of equity, belonging, and responsibility.

Trail Blazhers is a community-based organization committed to empowering Black youth through mentorship, leadership development, and access to opportunity. Rooted in the belief that representation and support are essential to long-term success, Trail Blazhers focuses on creating pathways for young people to build confidence, develop skills, and thrive both on and off the ice. Their work emphasizes community connection, personal growth, and removing barriers to participation in sport and education.

Black Girl Hockey Club is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access, representation, and belonging for Black women and girls in hockey. Through community programming, advocacy, and storytelling, BGHC works to challenge systemic barriers within the sport while creating spaces where Black women and girls can see themselves reflected and supported.

Black Sports Ministry Network is a faith-based organization dedicated to supporting Black athletes, coaches, and sports professionals through mentorship, spiritual development, and community connection. Operating at the intersection of sport, leadership, and service, the Network creates spaces for personal growth, wellness, and purpose both on and off the field of play.

In partnership with these organizations and community leaders, fans can look forward to activations throughout the game-day experience, including:

Pre-game educational programming led by A Long Talk founder Kamal Carter, focused on anti-racism, inclusivity in sport, and accountability in creating safer and more welcoming athletic spaces. Doors will open at 5:30 PM for the pre-game event, with A Long Talk's presentation taking place in the Friends Lounge for the first 100 people. Fans attending the event should enter through the East Lobby doors by the Ticket Office. This session is designed to encourage learning, reflection, and dialogue, setting the tone for the evening's Black History Celebration Unity Game programming.

National Anthem and First Intermission performances by Michelle Brooks-Thompson, a Grammy-nominated vocalist rooted in soul, gospel, and contemporary music traditions and a Springfield, Massachusetts native. Known for her powerful voice and community-centered artistry, Brooks-Thompson brings a performance that reflects both musical excellence and cultural expression, helping set a meaningful and intentional tone for the Black History Celebration Unity Game. Fans can enjoy Brooke-Thompson performing Lift Every Voice and Sing during the first intermission.

Ceremonial puck drop by Elaine Weddington Steward, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Fenway Sports Group (FSG) Boston. She joined the Boston Red Sox in 1988 and has held a variety of leadership roles supporting baseball operations, legal affairs, and organizational strategy. A Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholar, Steward is a 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductee and has been widely recognized for her trailblazing impact in sports leadership, including honors from St. John's University, the YWCA, and the National Association of Black Journalists.

