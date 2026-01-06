Natálie Mlýnková Named to the 2026 Czech Olympic Roster

Published on January 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL - The Czech Ice Hockey Association announced today that Montréal Victoire forward Natálie Mlýnková has been named to the Czech women's Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The women's ice hockey tournament in Milano Cortina will take place from February 5 to 19.

Mlýnková is currently in her first season with Victoire after being selected in the second round (12th overall) by Montréal at the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 24 ¬âyear ¬âold skater has scored three goals in nine games this season, tying her for second among PWHL rookies in that category. She has also added two assists and has recorded a point in each of the team's last two games.

"Natalie was already carrying herself like a true professional when she arrived in Montreal, and she's already making an impact on the ice with our team, so there's no doubt she'll do the same with her national team next month," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Czech team will begin its Olympic journey with a game against the United States on February 5 at 4:40 p.m. local time (10:40 a.m. ET) at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Montréal players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honoured at the Victoire's final home game ahead of the Olympic break on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Sceptres.







