Hayley Scamurra Named to 2026 U.S. Olympic Roster

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - USA Hockey announced today that Montréal Victoire forward Hayley Scamurra has been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Scamurra, in her first season with the Victoire, will make her second Olympic appearance after contributing to Team USA's silver ¬âmedal run at the 2022 Beijing Games. In seven games with the Victoire this season, the 31-year-old Buffalo, NY native scored one goal and added an assist.

"Hayley brings calm, experience, and stability every single day. She's a fierce competitor, and her Olympic nomination reflects the standard she leads by," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Team USA opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Montréal players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honoured at the Victoire's final home game ahead of the Olympic break on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Sceptres.







