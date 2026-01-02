Three Boston Fleet Players Named to 2026 U.S. Olympic roster

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - USA Hockey announced today that Boston Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel along with defenders Megan Keller and Haley Winn have been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Aerin Frankel will be participating in her first Winter Olympics after competing in five IIHF Women's World Championships, earning two gold medals (2023 and 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024) for Team USA. The Chappaqua, New York native has earned a 21-2-2-5 record with a .927 save percentage throughout her time with the U.S. National Team. Frankel currently sits at the top of the PWHL leader board in shutouts (3), save percentage (.963) and goals against average (0.99).

Fleet Captain Megan Keller will be competing in her third Winter Olympics, earning gold in 2018 and silver in 2022. The Farmington, Michigan native also represented the U.S. in nine World Championships, capturing six gold medals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024). Currently, Keller leads the PWHL in points by a defender with eight (3G, 5A) and power play goals by a defender with two.

Haley Winn will be participating in her first Winter Olympics after competing in three World Championships, earning two gold medals (2023 and 2025) and silver in 2024. The Rochester, New York native also represented the U.S. twice on the U-18 Women's National Team, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2019. As a first-year player in the PWHL, Winn has earned five points (1G, 4A) throughout the first eight games while making her presence known on Boston's blueline.

Team USA opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Boston players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honored at the Fleet's home game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens. This will be the Fleet's final game ahead of the Olympic break.

