Sixteen PWHL Players Named to U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Sixteen players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team, USA Hockey announced today. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

The U.S. roster features players representing five of the eight PWHL teams, including the Minnesota Frost with six players, the Seattle Torrent with four players, the Boston Fleet with three players, the Ottawa Charge with two players, and the Montréal Victoire with one player.

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel (BOS), Gwyneth Philips (OTT).

Defenders: Cayla Barnes (SEA), Rory Guilday (OTT), Megan Keller (BOS), Lee Stecklein (MIN), Haley Winn (BOS).

Forwards: Hannah Bilka (SEA), Alex Carpenter (SEA), Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN), Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), Taylor Heise (MIN), Hilary Knight (SEA), Kelly Pannek (MIN), Hayley Scamurra (MTL), Grace Zumwinkle (MIN).

Of the 23 players on the roster, Knight brings the most Olympic experience to the team as a four-time medalist (one gold, three silver). This marks the fourth Olympics for Coyne Schofield and Stecklein, third for Barnes, Carpenter, Keller and Pannek, and second for Scamurra and Zumwinkle. Seven PWHL players will make their Olympic debut in Milan, including Bilka, Curl-Salemme, Frankel, Guilday, Heise, Philips, and Winn.

USA Hockey also announced its full team staff, which includes assistant coach Josh Sciba (NY), athletic trainer Katie Homan (MIN), and equipment manager Sis Paulsen (MIN), who all hold similar roles with their PWHL teams.

Team USA opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

The 2025-26 PWHL regular-season schedule will take a pause for the Olympics following games on Jan. 28 and then resume games beginning Feb. 26.







