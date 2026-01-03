Sceptres place Munroe on LTIR, sign Baskin to SPA

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Saturday's DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour in Hamilton, placing alternate captain Allie Munroe on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and signing rookie Hanna Baskin to a Standard Player Agreement.

Munroe suffered a lower-body injury during the Sceptres game against the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 23, 2025 and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. Through seven regular season games, the 28-year-old defender from Yarmouth, NS contributed two assists.

Baskin was previously signed to a 10-Day contract while Munroe and Renata Fast were day-to-day with injuries. The 23-year-old from Minnetonka, MN, has played in two games, making her PWHL debut on Dec. 27, 2025 at the Duel at the Top against the Montréal Victoire. She was selected by Toronto in the sixth-round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.

The Sceptres take on the Seattle Torrent at Hamilton's TD Coliseum on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.