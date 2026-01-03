Frankel, Keller and Winn Named to December's PWHL Starting Six

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the PWHL Starting Six for December, recognizing the top three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender based on their performance over the previous month. Forwards are selected regardless of position. The PWHL Starting Six is voted on each month by the Women's Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and PWHL broadcast personnel.

The PWHL Starting Six for the month of December have been recognized as: Kendall Coyne Schofield (F - Minnesota Frost), Britta Curl-Salemme (F - Minnesota Frost), Daryl Watts (F - Toronto Sceptres), Megan Keller (D - Boston Fleet), Haley Winn (D - Boston Fleet),  Aerin Frankel (G - Boston Fleet).  ¬â¹

KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD, F, MINNESOTA FROST

Coyne Schofield tied for the league lead in points for the month with seven while pacing all skaters with six goals - two more than any other player in December. Her play was highlighted by the first hat trick of her PWHL career in a statement performance against Ottawa on Dec. 2 that set the tone for the month. She capped off 2025 by matching a career-high three-point game, leading the Frost to a 5-1 win against Toronto on Dec. 30. Coyne Schofield also generated 22 shots during December and posted a +6 rating, leading the Frost to second place in the PWHL standings. The Minnesota captain sits second overall in PWHL scoring with nine points through eight games and leads the league outright with seven goals, a three-goal lead on the next highest total.

BRITTA CURL-SALEMME, F, MINNESOTA FROST

Curl-Salemme tied Coyne Schofield for the most points in the PWHL during December with seven, fueled by three goals and four assists. The second-year forward recorded points in five of six games, showcasing her consistency, while riding a career-high four-game point streak. She registered 15 shots in December, including a career-best seven-shot performance against Boston on Dec. 7. Curl-Salemme ended the month by becoming the first player in the league to reach double-digit points on the season, scoring the game-winning goal against Toronto to give her a PWHL-leading 10 points (3G, 7A). With two game-winning goals in December, the 25-year-old from Bismarck, ND, played a key role for the Frost as they moved into second place by month's end. 

DARYL WATTS, F, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Watts delivered a strong December for Toronto, tying for second in the PWHL with six points during the month while recording points in five of seven games. The 26-year-old forward is currently riding a four-game point streak and a three-game goal streak - tied for the longest in the PWHL this season (alongside Abby Newhook of Boston) and the longest goal streak of her career. Her four goals in December ranked second in the league and included both a power play tally and a game-winning goal in Toronto's win over Montréal in the Duel at the Top matchup at the Bell Centre on Dec. 27. The month was highlighted by a milestone moment in the Sceptres' final game of December, when the Toronto native recorded her 50th career PWHL point, becoming just the second player in league history to reach the half-century mark, following Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL). Through eight games, Watts leads the Sceptres in scoring, sits tied for second in the PWHL in goals and tied for ninth in overall scoring with six points (4G, 2A). 

MEGAN KELLER, D, BOSTON FLEET

Keller continued to anchor Boston's blue line in December, recording points in five of six games while posting six points (2G, 4A) - the most among all PWHL defenders and tied for second among all skaters during the month. The Fleet captain, who was also named to the PWHL Starting Six in November, made her impact felt in key moments, scoring a power-play goal and a game-winning goal, the latter marking just the second GWG of her PWHL career. Keller is currently riding a five-game point streak, the longest active streak in the league and the longest of her career, surpassing the four-game runs she recorded in each of her first two seasons. Keller continued to log heavy minutes, averaging 26 minutes of ice time per contest in December, totaling 156:02 across six games, including four appearances over the 25-minute mark. Through December, the 29-year-old from Farmington, MI, sits with eight points (3G, 5A) on the season, tied for third in the PWHL and two points off the league lead, while leading all defenders by two points. She is also the only defender in the league averaging a point per game. 

HALEY WINN, D, BOSTON FLEET

Winn made a strong statement in December, recording five points in six games to tie for seventh in league scoring during the month and tie for second among all defenders - just one point behind Keller's league-leading six. The rookie blueliner, selected second overall by Boston in the 2025 Draft, produced one goal and four assists while registering points in four of six games. She delivered her first career multi-point performance on Dec. 7 in Boston's win over Minnesota then closed the month by scoring her first career PWHL goal against Ottawa on Dec. 27. The 22-year-old from Rochester, NY also fired 18 shots during December, including an eye-catching nine-shot performance against the Charge in her team's final game of 2025. Winn also logged heavy minutes on the backend for the Fleet, totalling 165:46 of ice time across six December games - an average of 27:38 per contest, including two appearances over the 30-minute mark. Through her first eight games of professional hockey, the Clarkson University graduate leads all skaters in ice-time and sits tied for second in rookie scoring (1G, 4A). 

AERIN FRANKEL, G, BOSTON FLEET

Frankel continued her dominant play in December, earning a spot on the PWHL Starting Six for the second straight month to open the 2025-26 season. She started five of six games for Boston in the month, going 3-0-1-1 and helping keep the Fleet atop the standings after the team's first eight games. The month began strong for Frankel as she won three straight games in regulation, extending a five-game regulation win streak. She allowed just six goals, posting a 1.18 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage - the highest among goalies with at least two starts. The 26-year-old from Chappaqua, NY, also led the PWHL with two shutouts in December, including a 33-save performance against New York on Dec. 17, and was the only goalie with multiple clean sheets during the month. On the season, Frankel leads all goalies with a 0.99 GAA, .963 SV% (min. two games played) and three shutouts.







