Vancouver Goldeneyes Activate Nina Jobst-Smith from LTIR

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







DETROIT - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced that rookie defender Nina Jobst-Smith has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ahead of Saturday's Takeover Tour game in Detroit against the Boston Fleet.

Jobst-Smith has missed the team's first nine games after sustaining a lower-body injury prior to the start of the season. The 24-year-old from North Vancouver, BC was selected by Vancouver in the third round, 19th overall, in the 2025 PWHL Draft following her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

In a corresponding roster move, the Goldeneyes have returned forward Malia Schneider to the team's Reserve Player list.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.