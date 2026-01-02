Vancouver Goldeneyes Activate Nina Jobst-Smith from LTIR
Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release
DETROIT - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced that rookie defender Nina Jobst-Smith has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ahead of Saturday's Takeover Tour game in Detroit against the Boston Fleet.
Jobst-Smith has missed the team's first nine games after sustaining a lower-body injury prior to the start of the season. The 24-year-old from North Vancouver, BC was selected by Vancouver in the third round, 19th overall, in the 2025 PWHL Draft following her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
In a corresponding roster move, the Goldeneyes have returned forward Malia Schneider to the team's Reserve Player list.
