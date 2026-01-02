Jade Downie-Landry Returns to Active Roster
Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release
MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the team has elevated forward Jade Downie-Landry to the active roster.
Downie-Landry had been on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) since the start of the season with an upper-body injury. The former New York Siren has yet to play a game this season and is expected to make her Victoire debut today against her old team. Over two seasons in New York, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC native recorded 12 goals and seven assists for a total of 19 points in 54 games.
In a corresponding roster move, rookie forward Maya Labad has been placed on the ream's Reserve Player list.
The Victoire will face the Sirens at Prudential Center starting at 1 p.m. today (Sportsnet, RDS).
