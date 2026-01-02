Jade Downie-Landry Returns to Active Roster

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the team has elevated forward Jade Downie-Landry to the active roster.

Downie-Landry had been on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) since the start of the season with an upper-body injury. The former New York Siren has yet to play a game this season and is expected to make her Victoire debut today against her old team. Over two seasons in New York, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC native recorded 12 goals and seven assists for a total of 19 points in 54 games.

In a corresponding roster move, rookie forward Maya Labad has been placed on the ream's Reserve Player list.

The Victoire will face the Sirens at Prudential Center starting at 1 p.m. today (Sportsnet, RDS).







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.