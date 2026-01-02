Fleet Forward Susanna Tapani Named to Finland's 2026 Olympic Roster

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani has been named to the 2026 Finland Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

The Turku, Finland native will be competing in her third Winter Olympics after earning bronze medals with Finland in 2018 and 2022. Tapani has also represented Finland ten times at the IIHF Women's World Championship since 2011, earning one silver (2019) and six bronze medals (2011, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025). Throughout the Fleet's first eight games in the 2025-26 season, Tapani has earned five points (2G, 3A).

In addition to her ice hockey career, Tapani is a member of Finland's National Ringette Team, earning five gold medals at the World Ringette Championship (2010, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020).

Finland opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Canada on Feb. 5 at 9:10 p.m. local (3:10 p.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Boston players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honored at the Fleet's home game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens. This will be the Fleet's final game ahead of the Olympic break.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.