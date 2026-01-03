Sirens Open New Year with Third Straight Win over Victoire

Published on January 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







NEWARK, NJ - The New York Sirens stretched their winning streak to three games with a 4-3 victory over the Montréal Victoire on Friday afternoon at Prudential Center, backstopped by Kayle Osborne's 42 saves. Victoire forward Laura Stacey opened the scoring at 3:47 of the first period, but New York answered late in the frame when Anna Bargman tied the game with 3:44 remaining, spinning and firing from the slot for her first PWHL goal. The Sirens took their first lead at 3:46 of the second period when Kristin O'Neill scored against her former club, converting in the slot after a turnover behind the Montréal net. The Victoire responded three minutes later on the power play, as Marie-Philip Poulin hammered home a one-timer following crisp perimeter passing from Erin Ambrose and Abby Roque. First overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková restored New York's lead later in the second, slipping free from coverage and burying a cross-ice feed for her team-leading fifth goal of the season. Midway through the third, Paetyn Levis extended the Sirens' advantage to two when she finished a Sarah Fillier pass on the rush. Montréal appeared to answer on a net-front deflection by Poulin, but the goal was waved off after video review for a high stick. Despite outshooting New York 45-21, the Victoire struggled to solve Osborne until the final minute, when Natálie Mlýnková tipped an Abby Roque point shot with the extra attacker to cut the deficit to one. With the victory, New York moved into a tie for second in the league standings. Sandra Abstreiter made 17 saves for the Victoire, who dropped their third consecutive game in regulation.

QUOTES

New York Forward Kristin O'Neill on the game plan and playing against Montréal's top line: "I don't think we had a specific game plan for that line. As Greg (Fargo) said, we focus more on our own game than on what the other team is doing. Sticking to our identity-putting pucks behind their defense and using our speed-helps limit offensive chances from any line. Obviously, you have to be aware when they're on the ice because they've proven themselves, but against any line, it's about recognizing their specific offensive threats and playing within our structure."

New York Forward Anna Bargman on what the last couple of games have been like getting in the point column: "It hasn't felt too different and every day I'm trying to do what's best for the team. It's been a product of staying consistent, having teammates doing great things around me, and being ready to capitalize on those opportunities."

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team's scoring chances: "I think in order to get that amount of shots (45), you're doing some things right on the ice. Osborne is obviously a great goaltender, and we couldn't seem to get one by her. It seems like every game there's a couple of posts, a couple of empty nets, a couple of pucks that just trickle by."

Victoire forward Jade Downie-Landry on coming back after missing the team's first seven games: "It's been a long seven games without playing, but I was happy to be back, especially with the group that we have. I see a lot of potential with this team, and like Kori said, we're going in the right direction. We just haven't been getting the results that we wanted. So we've got to tweak some things. But overall, I'm happy to be back and happy to be playing again."

NOTABLES

New York has won three straight games in regulation, and two straight games at Prudential Center, both for the second time in team history. The Sirens previously won three straight regulation games last season from Mar. 25 to Apr. 27, 2025, and won back-to-back games at Prudential Center Jan. 12 and 15, 2025.

Montréal has lost three games in regulation for just the second time in team history. The last time they dropped three straight in regulation was in March 2024.

The Victoire's 45 shots on goal are the most by any team in the PWHL this season.

Kayle Osborne is the lone PWHL goaltender to start each of her team's games this season. Her 42 saves are the highest in the PWHL this season and surpasses her previous best of 34 saves, which she accomplished twice in her rookie season (2024-25).

Anna Bargman scored her first career goal in her tenth career PWHL game. The rookie now has points in back-to-back games after going pointless in her first eight games with the Sirens.

Kristin O'Neill scored her second goal of the season in her tenth game with the Sirens, surpassing her total from 2024-25, where she scored one goal in 30 regular-season games with the Victoire.

Kristýna Kaltounková found the scoresheet for the second straight game - and fourth time in her last four games. She now has five goals on the season to sit atop the rookie ranks and second in the league overall. The Czech first-overall selection also fired five shots on goal, pushing her season total to 35 - the most in the PWHL.

Paeyton Levis has three goals in 10 games and is just one goal shy of her total from 2024-25, when she notched four tallies in 30 regular-season contests with the Sirens.

Laura Stacey notched her third goal of the season and added a season-high eight shots on goal. The forward finished first in the PWHL in shots in 2024-25 with 112 and currently sits second this season with 36.

Marie-Philip Poulin has now scored 12 career goals against the Sirens - the most by any PWHL player against a single team all-time. The Victoire captain also added an assist for her second multi-point effort against New York this season to bring her campaign total to eight points in eight games. Poulin has points in four straight games - the longest point streak of her PWHL career.

Natálie Mlýnková scored her third goal of the season and now sits tied for the team lead in goals and tied for second among rookies in the category.

Abby Roque registered two assists for her second multi-point effort as a member of the Victoire, and against the Sirens, and has points in four straight games (2G, 3A). The streak is one game shy from her career-best five-game point streak, which she accomplished last season as a member of the Sirens.

Erin Ambrose became the first player in PWHL history to reach 30 career assists. The Victoire alternate captain has recorded all three of her assists this season on the power play.

Kati Tabin registered her third assist on the season and leads all Victoire defenders with four points in eight games. She is halfway to her point total from 2024-25, where she had eight points (4G, 4A) in 28 regular-season games.

Nicole Gosling registered her first career point, assisting Mlýnková's third-period tally. The defender was selected fourth overall by the Victoire in the 2025 PWHL Draft and became the 28th rookie to record a point so far this season.

Anne Cherkowski registered her fourth career point, notching an assist on the Sirens' opening goal. All four of her points this season have been helpers.

Maddi Wheeler recorded her fifth assist and is now tied for first in rookie scoring with six points in 10 games. The fourth-round pick has points in three of her last four games.

Casey O'Brien notched her third assist and sixth point of the season for the Sirens. The third-overall pick now has five points in her last four contests after registering one point in her first six games of the season.

Jincy Roese registered her first point since Dec. 3 vs. Seattle, snapping a five-game pointless streak. The defender now has three assists on the season after registering 14 points (3G, 11A) with Ottawa in 2024-25.

Sarah Fillier returned to the Sirens' lineup after missing the first game of her career on Dec. 31 with an upper-body injury. She picked up her fourth point of the season, extending her assist streak to three games.

Jaime Bourbonnais registered her fourth assist of the season and now has four points in her last three games played. The defender is one assist shy of her total from the 2024-25 season in 30 games played.

Jade Downie-Landry made her Victoire debut after missing the team's first seven games of the season on LTIR with an upper-body injury. She played 8:44 and registered one shot against her former team.

Sandra Abstreiter made her second start of the season for the Victoire, matching the total number of games she started during the inaugural season with Ottawa. Megan Warrener served as Montréal's backup today, with Ann-Renée Desbiens a healthy scratch.

THREE STARS

1. Kristin O'Neill (NY) 1G

2. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 1G, 1A

3. Anna Bargman (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

New York 15 PTS (5-0-0-5) - 2nd Place (tied)

Montréal 11 PTS (3-1-0-4) - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Minnesota at 2 p.m. ET

New York: Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

