Goldeneyes Forward Michelle Karvinen Named to Finland's Milano Cortina 2026 Women's National Team

Published on January 2, 2026

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Michelle Karvinen has been named to the 2026 Finland Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team and will compete in her fifth Olympic Games. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Karvinen made history as the first of five players selected by the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the 2025 PWHL Draft (first round, seventh overall) and signed on October 6. Through nine games with the Goldeneyes this season, she has two assists and has been serving as an alternate captain since December 3 with Sarah Nurse on LTIR.

The 35-year-old from Rødovre, Denmark made her Olympic debut in Vancouver in 2010, scoring her first Olympic goal in the bronze medal game against Sweden on route to winning her first of three Olympic medals. At the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, Karvinen was the first non-Canadian player to be named Best Forward of the women's tournament after leading in goals (5) and points (7). An alternate captain of the Finnish team at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, Karvinen helped lead her country to back-to-back bronze medals. She enters Milano Cortina 2026 tied with Riikka Sallinen for the all-time Finnish women's record for Olympic goals (12).

In April 2025, Karvinen captained the Finnish national team to a bronze medal at the World Championships. Scoring two goals through seven games, she became Finland's all-time leading scorer at the World Championships with 62 points (24G, 38A).

The Goldeneyes continue their 2025-26 season this Saturday, Jan. 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT against the Boston Fleet at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for the PWHL Takeover Tour. Vancouver will play once more at the Pacific Coliseum prior to the international break for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, hosting the Toronto Sceptres for the first time on January 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available.







