Fleet Sign Mia Biotti to 10-Day Contract

Published on January 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Mia Biotti has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day contract ahead of today's Takeover Tour game in Detroit against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 7 p.m. ET.

The Cambridge, MA native was invited to Boston's Training Camp and has been a member of the team's Reserve Player list since the beginning of the season. Her elevation to the active roster comes at the start of a three-game stretch for the Fleet over nine days.

Biotti played four seasons at Harvard University and concluded her collegiate career as team captain, appearing in 123 games and totaling six goals and 32 assists for 38 points. The 23-year-old earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors during her senior season, along with ECAC All-Academic Team recognition, ACHA Scholar All-American distinction, and selection to the ECAC Commissioner's List. Internationally, Biotti won a gold medal with the United States at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.







