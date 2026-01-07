Fleet Forward Laura Kluge Named to Germany's 2026 Olympic Roster
BOSTON, MA - Boston Fleet forward Laura Kluge has been named to Germany's 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.
The Berlin, Germany native will be competing in her first Winter Olympics after representing Germany in eight IIHF Women's World Championships (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025). At the 2025 World Championships, she became Germany's all-time leading scorer at the tournament, passing Julia Zorn.
Germany opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Sweden on Feb. 5 at 2:10 p.m. local (6:10 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.
All Boston players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honored at the Fleet's home game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens. This will be the Fleet's final game ahead of the Olympic break.
