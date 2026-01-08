Sirens Defender Nicole Vallario Named to Switzerland's Olympic Roster

NEW YORK - The Swiss National Women's Team announced today that New York Sirens defender Nicole Vallario has been named to its roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. The Sirens rookie represents one of just two players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on the country's Olympic roster. The Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Vallario, a 24-year-old from Lugano, Switzerland, has represented her country on both the youth and senior Olympic stages. She first appeared at the 2016 Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, where she helped Switzerland capture a bronze medal. She then competed at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, as Switzerland finished in fourth place. Her international experience also includes six IIHF Women's World Championships and four U18 tournaments.

The 5'4" defender made her PWHL debut with New York this season, appearing in the team's home opener against the Vancouver Goldeneyes. She made an immediate impact, scoring on her first shot of the game and helping lead the Sirens to a dominant 5-1 victory. She spent the past four seasons at St. Thomas University (NCAA), recording four goals and six assists for 10 points in 35 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Vallario ranked third on the team with 44 blocked shots, while establishing herself as one of the team's most reliable defenders.

The 2025-26 PWHL season will pause following games on Jan. 28 as several athletes make their way to compete in the 2026 Olympic Winter games. PWHL action will resume on Feb. 26.

Switzerland will open its Olympic competition in Milano Cortina on Friday, Feb. 6, when they take on Czechia at 8:40 a.m. ET.







