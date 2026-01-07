Fleet Forward Alina Müller Named to Switzerland's 2026 Olympic Roster

January 7, 2026

BOSTON, MA - Boston Fleet forward Alina Müller has been named to the Switzerland's 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

The Winterthur, Switzerland native will be competing in her fourth Winter Olympics after representing Switzerland in 2014, 2018 and 2022. Müller helped Switzerland capture bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming the youngest player in Olympic history to medal at the competition. In addition to the Olympics, Müller has participated in 9 IIHF Women's World Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Switzerland opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 6 at 2:40 p.m. local (8:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

All Boston players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honored at the Fleet's home game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens. This will be the Fleet's final game ahead of the Olympic break.

