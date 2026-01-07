Goldeneyes Rookie Nina Jobst-Smith to Become a First-Time Olympian After Being Named to Germany's National Team

Published on January 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - Vancouver Goldeneyes rookie defender Nina Jobst-Smith has been named to Germany's 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. This will be Jobst-Smith's Olympic debut, with the Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

The 24-year-old German-Canadian from North Vancouver, BC was selected by Vancouver in the third round, 19th overall, in the 2025 PWHL Draft following her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She was activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) on Friday, Jan. 2, having sustained a lower-body injury prior to the start of the season.

Milano Cortina 2026 will mark Germany's first appearance in the Olympic Women's Ice Hockey tournament since 2014. Jobst-Smith played a key role in Germany's Olympic qualification, assisting on both of Germany's goals in a crucial 2-1 win over Hungary in the 2025 Final Olympic Qualification Group I tournament.

Jobst-Smith has played in five World Championships and was named a Top 3 Player on the Team for Germany in 2022 and 2025. At the 2025 tournament, she was one of just two German players to score more than one goal (2G) and has led the German team in ice time at five consecutive World Championship tournaments.

The Goldeneyes continue their 2025-26 season this Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place in Ottawa. Vancouver plays once more at Pacific Coliseum prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, hosting the Toronto Sceptres for the first time on January 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.