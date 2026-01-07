Fleet Defender Daniela Pejšová Named to Czechia's 2026 Olympic Roster

January 6, 2026

BOSTON, MA - Boston Fleet defender Daniela Pejšová has been named to the 2026 Czechia Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

The Teplice, Czechia native will be competing in her second Winter Olympics after representing Czechia in Beijing in 2022. Pejšová has also appeared in six IIHF Women's World Championships, helping Czechia earn its first two bronze medals in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Pejšová was named Best Defender and an All-Star after posting five goals and nine points in seven games.

Czechia opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Team USA on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Boston players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honored at the Fleet's home game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Sirens. This will be the Fleet's final game ahead of the Olympic break.







