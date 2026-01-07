Charge Forward Kateøina Mrázová Named to Czechia's Olympic Roster
Published on January 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Czech National Women's Team announced today that Ottawa Charge forward Kateøina Mrázová has been named to its roster for the 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey tournament for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy. Mrázová represents one of eight players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on the country's Olympic roster. The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.
Mrázová, a 33-year-old forward from Kolín, Czechia, is set to make her second Olympic appearance in Milano Cortina. She recorded a goal in five games at the 2022 Olympics. Mrázová has been a key contributor for Czechia at both the U18 and senior levels, as she helped her team win a bronze medal at the 2008 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and back-to-back bronze medals at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships. Recently, she was selected as one of Czechia's top-3 players at the 2025 Women's Worlds where she collected five assists in six games.
Mrázová is in her third season with the Charge and has scored 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 47 career regular season games.
MacLeod, 43, has been coaching the Czech National Women's Team since 2022. In her tenure, the team won its first two bronze medals at Women's Worlds. This will be the Calgary, Alberta native's first Olympics as Czechia's Head Coach, but also has experience behind the bench with Team Japan at the 2014 Olympics where she served as an assistant coach. As a player, MacLeod won two Olympic gold medals as a defender for Team Canada at the 2006 and 2010 Winter games.
