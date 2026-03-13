Charge Sign Goaltender Kaitlyn Ross to 10-Day Contract

Published on March 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that goaltender Kaitlyn Ross has been signed to a 10-day Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's upcoming road trip with games in Vancouver, Minnesota and Winnipeg. The signing will help solidify depth in goal while rookie Sanni Ahola remains home in Ottawa for rest and maintenance.

Ross is a 24-year-old from Redcliff, AB, who completed a five-year U SPORTS career at Mount Royal University in 2024-25 before declaring for the PWHL Draft. In 78 games with the Cougars, the 5'7" keeper had a 55-20-3 record with 1.42 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage and 13 career shutouts. In 2023, she backstopped her team to its first Canadian National Championship and earned Tournament MVP honours. In her last season with Mount Royal, she was named a Canada West Second-Team All-Star and earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2025 Winter World University Games.

Ross will join the Charge in Vancouver as they prepare to play the Goldeneyes on Saturday, Mar. 14 and Minnesota on Wednesday, Mar. 18. The team will then travel to Winnipeg where they will take on the Montréal Victoire in the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour at Canada Life Center on Sunday, Mar. 22.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

Charge Sign Goaltender Kaitlyn Ross to 10-Day Contract - Ottawa Charge

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