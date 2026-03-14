Frost return Home to 4-1 Win over Torrent in Front of Season-High Crowd

Published on March 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost delivered a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent in front of a season-high crowd of 11,120 at Grand Casino Arena in the team's first home game since the Olympic break. Scoring opened with a pair of Frost firsts just 2:30 into action, as rookie Peyton Anderson scored for the first time in the PWHL with a top-shelf backhander off a feed from Élizabeth Giguère, who picked up her first point as a member of the team. Rookie Abby Hustler added to the lead at 17:28 of the first period, and Klára Hymlárová made it 3-0 at 15:22 of the middle frame when she buried a no-look pass from Britta Curl-Salemme from the slot. The Torrent cut the deficit to two midway through the third period with a power play goal from Lexie Adzija at 8:19, then top scorer Taylor Heise iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:13 for her 20th point of the season. Maddie Rooney earned her fifth straight win for Minnesota with a 28-save performance, while Corinne Schroeder took the loss with 27 saves in the Seattle crease. The third-place Frost will take their two-game winning streak into Denver where they'll take on the New York Sirens in the PWHL Takeover Tour on Sunday afternoon. The eighth-place Torrent are also in action Sunday afternoon when they travel to Toronto to take on the Sceptres in the second of a four-game road trip.

QUOTES

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee on the importance of having line change versatility: "It's good. I think we make no secret that we want to rely on our depth, and when we bring players in here, we're trying to give them roles and opportunities and make everyone feel part of it. We know how important it is, especially down the stretch and then when you get to playoffs. We're super excited for [Élizabeth Giguère]; she made a great play. It's her first game where she played the whole game healthy and made a great play and obviously a great finish by Peyton [Anderson]."

Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney on playing in front of the home crowd: "Tonight was fun. 11,000 fans - you definitely feel the energy in the building. It's so fun to play here at Grand Casino Arena, and it's good to be back. Looking forward, just using momentum from this win to go into Denver and exciting times, some homecoming for a few players, so it'll be fun."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on the Torrent's challenges collecting points on the road: "Yeah, one of the things we discussed tonight was just starting to try and stack some points on the road and get ahead of it. It's a tough start to our road trip but we have the next one up at 1:00 (Sunday) against Toronto and we'll find ways to get points there."

NOTABLES

Minnesota has won all three meetings against Seattle this season (3-0 in Seattle on Nov. 28 and 6-2 in St. Paul on Jan. 11), making this the first time in PWHL history a team has defeated an opponent by at least three goals in three consecutive games.

The Frost have now earned a point in eight of their last nine games (4-2-2-1) dating back to Jan. 4. They have also earned a point in their last six games at Grand Casino Arena (5-0-1-0) after losing the season opener in regulation.

Minnesota has scored four or more goals in all five of their regulation wins on home ice.

The Frost lead the league with 20 first period goals, 14 second period goals, and their 18 third period goals are tied for second most in the PWHL.

Seattle has lost five straight road games in regulation, the longest streak in the PWHL this season.

The Torrent went 1-for-2 on the power play, improving their league leading efficiency with the player advantage in road games to 23.5%.

Minnesota has surrendered 18 shots in the third period twice against Seattle (also Nov. 28), their highest shots against totals of the season.

Peyton Anderson's first career PWHL goal was scored in her 18th career game, on her 19th shot of the season, and 14 games after registering her first point in Boston on Dec. 7. The former Northeastern Husky from Arvada, CO, is the third Frost rookie to score a goal this season and will carry offensive momentum into her first professional game in her home state on Sunday.

Abby Hustler scored for the second time in two home games against Seattle and has four points (2G, 2A) in three games against the Torrent. The Frost second-round pick found the back of the net after firing a career-high six shots on goal Sunday against Toronto and has four points (1G, 3A) in her last five games. She is tied for fourth in rookie scoring with nine points (3G, 6A) in 18 games.

Klára Hymlárová registered her second goal and fourth point of the season, doubling her goal and point total produced in 29 games as a Frost rookie last season (1G, 1A). The Czech Olympian's last goal was scored in Boston on Dec. 7, with tonight's tally coming after a season-high time on ice of 18:23 on Sunday in Toronto.

Taylor Heise became the first player in the PWHL to record 20 points this season with her fifth goal of the campaign. She joins Alex Carpenter and Marie-Philip Poulin (2024 and 2024-25) as the only players to reach the 20-point plateau in consecutive seasons. Since Jan. 4, the Olympic gold medalist has 14 points (4G, 10A) in nine games, including four points (2G, 2A) in her last two.

Lexie Adzija tallied for the fourth time this season and is now tied for fourth on the Torrent in goals while leading the team with an 18.2 shooting percentage. Tonight was her first power play goal since the fifth game of her PWHL career with Ottawa back on Jan. 24, 2024.

Maddie Rooney has won each of her last five starts dating back to Jan. 11, not allowing more than two goals against and posting a .942 save percentage in this stretch. The only other time she's recorded five straight wins was during the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs where she emerged victorious in all five of her appearances.

Élizabeth Giguère recorded her first point as a member of the Frost with a primary assist in her second game since activation from the team's Reserve Player list following the Olympic break. Her last PWHL point was over a year ago with a goal for New York back on Mar. 5, 2025.

Claire Butorac picked up her second assist of the season with a secondary helper, snapping a career-high 13-game pointless drought dating back to her assist on Dec. 7 in Boston.

Grace Zumwinkle has her fourth two-game point streak of the season with an assist in consecutive games. The Olympic gold medalist has a point in all three games against Seattle this season (3G, 1A) and her 11 points (6G, 5A) in 18 games exceeds the 10 points (4G, 6A) she produced in 22 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Kendall Cooper has assisted in back-to-back games and has four points (1G, 3A) in her last five contests. The Frost first-round pick ranks third in rookie scoring and second overall among PWHL defenders with 11 points (1G, 10A) in 18 games.

Britta Curl-Salemme moved into second in PWHL scoring with her 11th assist and 18th point of the season. Five of the Olympic gold medalist's 11 helpers have come in three games against Seattle following multi-assist efforts on Nov. 28 and Jan. 11 against the Torrent.

Kelly Pannek recorded her eighth assist to set a new career high for points in a season with 17 in 18 games, surpassing her 16 (4G, 12A) in 24 games of the inaugural season. The Olympic gold medalist has nine points (6G, 3A) in her last 10 games, including the overtime winner on Sunday in Toronto. She has also produced in all three games against Seattle with two goals and two assists.

Danielle Serdachny picked up an assist after scoring the winning goal on Wednesday night against Boston. The Torrent forward has four points (1G, 3A) in her last five games after collecting just three points (2G, 1A) in her first 13 games of the season. She also has nine shots in her last two games after leading all Seattle skaters with four tonight.

Anna Wilgren became just the second Torrent defender to pick up an assist on the power play this season and now has five helpers in 18 games. As a rookie, she recorded six assists and nine points in 30 games with Montréal last season.

Corinne Schroeder has faced 30 or more shots in four of her 10 starts this season for Seattle and has posted a save percentage of .900 or above six times, including tonight. This was the second time in two starts against Minnesota in which she allowed three goals against.

Lee Stecklein led all Frost skaters with a season-high four shots on goal and posted a plus-3 rating for the second time this season along with her blue line partner Natalie Buchbinder.

Seattle rookies Lily Delianedis (Edina) and Sydney Langseth (Eden Prairie) played their first professional games in their home state of Minnesota.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis left the game late in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return to play.

THREE STARS

1. Peyton Anderson (MIN) 1G

2. Maddie Rooney (MIN) 28/29 SV

3. Klára Hymlárová (MIN) 1G

STANDINGS

Minnesota: 33 PTS (8-3-3-4) - 3rd Place

Seattle: 19 PTS (5-1-2-10) - 8th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Seattle: Sunday, Mar. 15 at Toronto at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Minnesota: Sunday, Mar. 15 vs. New York (in Denver) at 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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