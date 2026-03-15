Leslie Lifts the Charge into Fourth Place in Overtime Win over Vancouver

Published on March 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge react following a goal against the Vancouver Goldeneyes

(Ottawa Charge) Ottawa Charge react following a goal against the Vancouver Goldeneyes(Ottawa Charge)

VANCOUVER, BC(March 14, 2026) -Rebecca Leslie ripped a shot bar-down at 2:59 of overtime to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vancouver Goldeneyes before a Saturday afternoon crowd of 11,201 at Pacific Coliseum. It was the 11th time the league's most productive duo of Leslie and captain Brianne Jenner, who picked up the primary assist, have connected on a goal this season, securing two points for the Charge who move up to fourth place in the standings. Vancouver had most of the early opportunities by outshooting Ottawa 12-3 in a scoreless opening frame but it was Ottawa who struck first late in the second period on a player advantage. Fanuza Kadirova capitalized with a one-timer off a redirected pass from Sarah Wozniewicz, giving Ottawa a 1-0 lead in the frame's final minute. Sarah Nurse tied the game for Vancouver when she skated end-to-end for a highlight-reel unassisted goal at 9:50, then Sophie Jaques followed five minutes later to give the Goldeneyes the 2-1 lead. Vancouver was less than a minute away from picking up a full three points when Wozniewicz buried the equalizer at 19:06 to silence the crowd. Gwyneth Philips' 34-save performance marked her third win in her last five starts and made her the first goaltender to surpass 500 saves this season. Kristen Campbell turned away 14 of a season-low 17 shots on goal for her second consecutive overtime loss when starting for Vancouver.

Vancouver continues its homestand with a fourth straight game at Pacific Coliseum on Wednesday night when they host New York in the final game of the season series. Ottawa makes its first trip of the season to Minnesota on Wednesday night, entering the fourth and final meeting with a 5-4 points advantage over the Frost.

QUOTES

Charge forward Rebecca Leslie on what she saw to score her game winning goal: "The overtime was close and there was lots of back and forth. It was fortunate for Brianne Jenner to make a hard play in our defensive zone and carry the puck forward. I have been lucky to play with her this season and she's always going to find me. I kind of took a shot through a screen. I think that our last two goals we scored in this game were just shot through a screen. So, I think that it's a learning point for us that if we continue to get any shots through, we'll have more opportunities to get these games won in regulation time."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on walking away with a win despite being heavily outshot: "It's not a sustainable model. We know that as a group, we've been able to work our way into some points and earn our way out of games that maybe weren't going our way. Today, Vancouver had a really nice game going, playing on their toes and being quite aggressive on the forecheck. It made our breakouts challenging, but this is a professional industry where you've got to find a way to earn your way out. Our group did it again. This isn't the model that we're trying to replicate, but our group has stuck with it for 60 minutes and more for this entire season and that's something we're proud of."

Goldeneyes alternate captain Sarah Nurse on her team's effort and strong start: "We've had a lot of time here at home these last few weeks and worked on a lot of things. I was really impressed with our compete level and our fight. We talked about it in the locker room, there were a lot of dominant stretches for us in that game. It was unfortunate that the game didn't go the way that we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, we have to find ways to win. Regardless of how puck dominant we are, that doesn't show up in the standings, so we need to find ways to get pucks in the back of the net."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on outshooting Ottawa: "We've seen a lot of growth with our o-zone movement and getting off of the wall, not being perimeter and making a point to be hard to play against offensively. Driving hard to get to the paint, making sure that we're physical with net front presence. We're seeing a lot of that. We talked early in the year about identity. It takes time for that, but you're starting to see what we're capable of and who we are in regards to that identity."

NOTABLES

Ottawa wins the head-to-head regular-season series 8-4 in points over Vancouver, outscoring them 13-7 and never surrendering more than two goals in a single game. Today marked the first time the visiting team has won during the four-game series and the first time the result was decided beyond regulation.

The Charge lead the PWHL with a perfect 4-0 record in games decided in overtime, with all four of those victories earned on the road and have now played in a league-high seven games decided beyond regulation (2-1 in shootouts).

Vancouver has lost consecutive games in overtime at Pacific Coliseum and are now 1-4 in the extra period this season after winning their inaugural home opener in OT. They remain one of two teams, along with Minnesota, yet to play a shootout this season.

The Goldeneyes have now lost three straight games at Pacific Coliseum after winning four of their first five at their primary home venue.

Ottawa's league-leading power play connected with the team's 13th goal on the player advantage this season in 62 chances for a 21.0 rating. Vancouver has three goals on 45 opportunities for a 6.7 rating, lowest in the league.

Vancouver entered the game averaging a league-low 25.56 shots per game but outshot an opponent for the fifth time this season, leading Ottawa 36-17, for their highest single-game differential of the season. The Charge have allowed the most shots in the league with 638.

Rebecca Leslie is tied for the PWHL lead in goals with 11 and is also tied for the league lead with three game-winners and two overtime tallies. With nine points (6G, 3A) in her last seven games, she is tied for second in the league with 18 points, bringing her career total to 30 in 71 games, joining five other current Charge players who have surpassed the milestone.

Sarah Wozniewicz recorded the second multi-point performance of her rookie campaign with a goal and an assist today for her first points against Vancouver. She is tied for fourth in scoring among rookies with nine points (4G, 5A) in 20 games.

Fanuza Kadirova scored her fifth goal in six games since Jan. 24 and has produced Ottawa's last two power play tallies. The first-year Russian forward now has seven goals and nine points in 18 games this season, sitting with the third most goals on the team.

Sarah Nurse has produced points in seven of her eight games as a member of the Goldeneyes but found the back of the net for the first time in five outings to bring her season total to five goals and a share of the team lead. She continued her career point streak against Ottawa with 12 points (5G, 7A) in nine consecutive games dating back to the inaugural season and her time in Toronto. The Goldeneyes alternate captain recorded a season-high seven shots on goal to lead all skaters today and became the 12th player in PWHL history to reach 45 career points (22G, 23A), joining teammate Hannah Miller as the only players on the Vancouver roster to reach the milestone.

Sophie Jaques became the fourth defender in PWHL history to record 40 career points (14G, 26A) with her fifth goal of the season. The goal was her first since Jan. 9 in Ottawa, ending a seven-game goalless drought that was her longest since the inaugural season and a four-game pointless streak that was her longest as a member of the Goldeneyes.

Gwyneth Philips became the third goaltender in the PWHL to record 10 wins this season, beating the Goldeneyes for the third time. This was the ninth time in 18 starts she's stopped 30 or more shots, most in the PWHL, and improved her save percentage to .924 which ranks fifth in the league.

Brianne Jenner's assist on the winning goal gives the Charge captain points in consecutive games and brings her season point total to 18 (9G, 9A), tied for second across the PWHL. She finished the season series with six points (3G, 3A) in four games against Vancouver to lead all skaters.

Jocelyne Larocque's sixth assist of the season was her first since returning from Milan and is the most she's recorded as a member of the Charge after producing five in 24 games with the team last season following a trade with Toronto. The Ottawa alternate captain is one point away from tying her 30-game total from the 2024-25 season.

Ronja Savolainen has contributed an assist on each of Kadirova's two power play goals (also Mar. 4 against Seattle) and is up to four helpers on the season. Two of her seven points have come against Vancouver, previously scoring in the Charge's 4-2 win on Jan. 9.

Michela Cava was the lone offensive contributor today among the six involved in the Jan. 18 trade between the teams. The assist was her second in seven games as a member of the Charge and brings her season point total to seven (1G, 6A) in 20 games split between Ottawa and Vancouver.

Claire Thompson recorded her seventh assist to become the first player in Goldeneyes history to reach 10 points in a season. She is the only Vancouver player to produce in all four games against Ottawa this season (1G, 3A). The Goldeneyes alternate captain is the only defender in the league who leads their team in scoring.

Kristen Campbell made her 50th career appearance between the pipes, good for fourth overall on the league's all-time list. The 17 shots faced today were the fewest in her seven starts as a member of the Goldeneyes.

Kendra Woodland, from Kamloops, had 18 friends and family members in attendance today as she served as Ottawa's primary backup goaltender due to Sanni Ahola remaining in Ottawa for maintenance.

Emerance Maschmeyer and Katie Chan were scratched from the Goldeneyes lineup, both listed as day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

THREE STARS

1.Rebecca Leslie (OTT) OTWG

2. Sarah Wozniewicz (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Sophie Jaques (VAN) 1G

STANDINGS

Ottawa:28PTS (5-6-1-8) -4thPlace

Vancouver:21PTS (5-1-4-9) -7thPlace

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Wednesday, Mar. 18 at Minnesota at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET

Vancouver: Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs. New York at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

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Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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