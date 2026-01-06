Goldeneyes Forward Tereza Vanišová Named to Czechia's 2026 Olympic Team

VANCOUVER - Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Tereza Vanišová has been named to Czechia's Women's Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games. The Czechs finished seventh at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, which was also Czechia's first-ever Olympic women's ice hockey appearance. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19.

Signed as a free agent in June 2025, Vanišová has brought her trademark speed and physicality to Vancouver, leading the Goldeneyes in assists (5) through the first 10 games of the season.

Hailing from Strakonice, Czechia, 29-year-old Vanišová will become a two-time Olympian in February, having led her country in points (6) and assists (4) through five games at the Beijing Games.

Vanišová has represented Czechia internationally since the 2011-12 season. She ended the 2017 World Championships tied for the lead in goals (5, shared with USA's Kendall Coyne Schofield) and in 2023, assisted on two of Czechia's three goals in the country's 3-2 bronze medal win over Switzerland.

At the most recent tournament this past April, Vanišová contributed two goals and two assists through seven games hosted in Ceske Budejovice, one hour away from her hometown.

The Goldeneyes continue their 2025-26 season this Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place in Ottawa.







