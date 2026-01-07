Kaltounková's Two Goals, Osborne's Shutout Propel Sirens to record Fourth Straight Win

TORONTO - Kristýna Kaltounková scored twice and Kayle Osborne stopped all 31 shots she faced as the New York Sirens extended their win streak to a team record four straight with a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in front of a crowd of 7,924. All four Sirens wins have come in regulation, lifting New York to second in the PWHL standings, just one point behind the Boston Fleet. After a scoreless first period, Kaltounková gave the Sirens a 1-0 lead 2:50 into the second, redirecting a shot from defender Jincy Roese. Rookie Casey O'Brien earned the secondary assist, tying her atop the rookie scoring leaderboard through her first 11 career games. Toronto outshot New York 31-22 overall and 12-7 in the third, but Osborne stood tall, thwarting every attempt at an equalizer. Kaltounková sealed the win with her second tally of the game, an empty-net goal, with seven seconds remaining, joining O'Brien atop the rookie scoring race. Elaine Chuli made 20 saves for Toronto, which suffered its third straight loss to stay in fourth place.

QUOTES

New York rookie defender Dayle Ross on her mentality battling her ACL injury and making her PWHL debut: "When it happened, I played an entire season on a torn ACL, so I try to remind myself that I'm not actually injured anymore and not to believe that narrative. I really focus on telling myself there's no mental block. I have to believe that, because so much of the game is mental. It worked for me today, and I'm proud of myself for that."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the consistency and what Kayle Osborne's performance means to the team's success: "Kayle's play has been a huge part of our success. Coming into the season, she wasn't one of the returning, established starting goalies in the league, but in a short amount of time she's proven she belongs among the best. She's shown she can help this team win. Not only is her confidence growing, but our confidence in her has grown ten times. She's a great puck stopper, and to me, she's the best goalie in the world at playing the puck. That makes a big difference for us in so many ways."

Sceptres defender Ella Shelton on the game and overall low scoring: "I think we had a bit of a rollercoaster of a game, and I think as a team we tried to do all the right things in all the right moments consistently throughout periods. We get a lot of pucks to the net, I think it's up to us to make sure that those pucks are always on net, not too far left or right, giving us an opportunity to bury some goals. Goals for us aren't coming as plentiful as other teams are getting, but for us, it's just that we're going to win games with pretty close margins and for us finding ways to bear down on second chances, create those second and third chances as a team."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the confidence of the team: "A lot of times you get your five-on-five confidence, and that helps your power play, and then your power play gives you confidence for five-on-five. At this point in the season and you have two power play goals, sometimes it's a personnel thing, sometimes it's a structural thing, sometimes it's a confidence thing - and I think it's actually that we're not getting enough power play opportunities to get any reps and that's more of a five-on-five thing because if you try to score the majority of your goals on entry, you don't wear people down with offensive zone play... so you don't get as many penalties [against]."

NOTABLES

The Sirens have not lost since falling to the Sceptres 4-3 at Prudential Center on Dec. 21, setting a new team record with their fourth straight win, all in regulation. They are just one win behind the longest win streak of the season, set by Boston in their first five games of the campaign. The first three victories in New York's streak came as the home team (including the Dallas Takeover Tour), with tonight being the first win of the streak earned as the road team.

Toronto has now lost five straight home games, including three at Coca-Cola Coliseum and two Takeover Tour contests listed as home games (Halifax, Hamilton). It is the longest home losing streak in team history, surpassing the three-game skid from their first PWHL home games at Mattamy Athletic Centre. The Sceptres have played seven games as the home team this season, with their only win coming Dec. 4, a 3-1 victory over Ottawa. The six losses in seven home games this season ties their 2024-25 total across 15 home games.

Toronto has dropped three straight games and four of their last five. Two of those four losses came in extra time, allowing the Sceptres to earn points in the standings despite the defeats.

New York's win snapped Toronto's five-game winning streak against the Sirens, which included all three meetings played last season in Toronto. It also ended New York's five-game road losing streak in Toronto dating back to the first-ever meeting on Jan. 1, 2024, which is also the last time Toronto has been shut out at home.

The Sirens have been outshot in three straight games after outshooting their opponent in each of their first eight games. They averaged 33.63 shots per game in their first eight contests, earning three wins in that stretch, and have averaged just 23 shots over their last three games, all wins.

Kayle Osborne has tied Aerin Frankel (BOS) for the most shutouts in the PWHL this season, becoming just the fourth goaltender in PWHL history to record three shutouts in a single season and four in her career. She is the first goaltender to face more than 300 shots this season (301) and the first goaltender in PWHL history to start 11 consecutive games, starting every Sirens game this season. The last goaltender to make 10 straight starts was Toronto's Kristen Campbell between Jan. 26 and Mar. 17, 2024, of the inaugural season.

Kristýna Kaltounková scored a goal for the third straight game, tying the longest streak by a rookie this season (Abby Newhook, BOS), and has recorded multi-goal performances in both games against Toronto this season. With six goals over her last five games, she now has seven on the season - four more than the next-highest rookie - and moves into sole possession of second place in the league overall, just one behind leader Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN). She is still seeking her first PWHL assist.

Daryl Watts' five-game point streak and four-game goal streak ended tonight. Both were career highs, with her goal streak falling just one game short of tying the PWHL record set by Sarah Fillier last season (Feb. 23-Mar. 16).

Casey O'Brien recorded her fourth assist and seventh point of the season for the Sirens. The third-overall selection has six points over her last five games, pulling even for the league lead among rookies in scoring.

Jincy Roese recorded an assist for the second consecutive game, the second time this season she has posted assists in back-to-back contests (Nov. 29 and Dec. 3). The longest point streak of her career came in 2024-25, when she registered assists in three straight games from Feb. 13-20, 2025 as a member of the Ottawa Charge.

Kaltounková's penalty shot was the sixth in PWHL history and the second this season. Both penalty shots this season have come against Toronto, with the previous attempt from Kelly Pannek (MIN) stopped by Raygan Kirk. There has yet to be a successful penalty shot in PWHL history.

Defender Anna Kjellbin recorded a career-high four shots on goal, tying Natalie Spooner, Fillier and Kaltounková to lead all skaters in the game. Kjellbin entered the contest without a shot on goal in her previous four appearances.

The Sirens won 58.8% of face-offs, led by O'Brien (10 of 12, 83.3%), Kristin O'Neill (7 of 12, 58.3%) and Fillier (11 of 20, 55.0%). Emma Maltais led the Sceptres, winning 7 of 12 draws (58.3%).

Dayle Ross made her PWHL debut after missing the team's first ten games on LTIR with a lower-body injury. The rookie defender, who was selected in the fourth round, 25th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, played 6:47 with one blocked shot and two hits in her debut.

THREE STARS

1. Kayle Osborne (NY) 31/31 SV

2. Kristýna Kaltounková (NY) 2G

3. Elaine Chuli (TOR) 20/21 SV

STANDINGS

New York: 18 PTS (6-0-0-5) - 2nd Place

Toronto: 15 PTS (4-0-3-4) - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Wednesday, Jan. 14 at vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET

New York: Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET







