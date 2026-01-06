Charge Sign Goaltender Sarah Coe, Place Sanni Ahola on LTIR

Goaltender Sarah Coe with the Rochester Institute of Technology

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that goaltender Sarah Coe has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The move was made to help solidify the team's depth in goal with Sanni Ahola placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18, due to illness.

Coe is a 23-year-old from Ajax, ON, who completed a four-year NCAA career at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in 2024-25. In 96 collegiate games, the 5'8" keeper had a .908 save percentage. Last season was her best, backstopping RIT with a record of 11-13-2 and a 2.32 goals-against average and a .923 SV%.

The Charge prepare for a stretch of three games in a five-day period beginning Friday night at TD Place against Vancouver. The team will then head out on the road for the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour in Halifax to face Boston on Sunday, followed by a date with Montréal next Tuesday at Place Bell.

Coe will join the Charge at practice on Tuesday while Ahola continues her recovery.

