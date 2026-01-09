Charge's Ahola Activated from the LTIR
Ottawa Charge News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced the activation of Sanni Ahola from long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The Finnish goaltender has been out of the lineup since Dec. 18 due to illness.
Goaltender Sarah Coe, who was signed to a Standard Player Agreement on Tuesday as a precautionary measure and to practice with the team, has been released.
The Charge return to action tonight against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 7 p.m. at TD Place. It will be the first of three games in a five-day period for the team with upcoming road games against Boston in Halifax on Sunday, and in Montréal on Tuesday.
Ottawa Charge goaltender Sanni Ahola
