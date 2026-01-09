Five Goldeneyes Players Named to Canada's 2026 Olympic Team

VANCOUVER - Hockey Canada today announced that Vancouver Goldeneyes players Jenn Gardiner (F), Sarah Nurse (F), Sophie Jaques (D), Claire Thompson (D) and Emerance Maschmeyer (G) have been named to Canada's 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for Milano Cortina. This year's Winter Games will be the third for Nurse and the second for Maschmeyer and Thompson, while Jaques and Gardiner will make their Olympic debuts.

Goldeneyes alternate captain Nurse scored the first-ever goal in Vancouver Goldeneyes history at the home opener on November 21 before being placed on long-term injured reserved. The 31-year-old from Hamilton, ON made her Olympic and senior national team debut in 2018, winning silver in PyeongChang. At Beijing 2022, she led Canada to gold while setting a record for most points in an Olympic tournament with 18 (5G, 13A) and being named to the 2022 Olympic All-Star Team. Beyond the Olympic Games, the veteran forward has won six World Championship medals and U18 World Championship gold.

Bruderheim, AB's Maschmeyer has played eight of the Goldeneyes 10 games so far this season, posting a 2.54 goals against average and a 0.916 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder has represented Canada internationally since 2012, winning eight World Championship medals and U18 World Championship gold. At the Beijing 2022 Olympics, she won both her starts as part of Canada's gold medal-winning team: a 6-1 victory over ROC in Group A play and an 11-0 shutout in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

Vancouver's alternate captain Thompson currently leads the Goldeneyes in points with seven (3G, 4A). The 27-year-old defender from Toronto, ON scored two goals and 11 assists through seven games at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, winning gold and earning an Olympic All-Star Team nod. The Walter Cup Champion also represented Canada at three World Championships, winning one gold and two silvers.

Also from Toronto, ON, 25-year-old defender Jaques leads the Goldeneyes in ice time and co-leads in goals (3) with Thompson and Abby Boreen. The two-time Walter Cup champion and 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Winner made her Team Canada debut at the 2025 World Championships, contributing two goals through six games.

Surrey, BC's Gardiner has two goals and three assists for the Goldeneyes so far this season. After winning gold at the 2019 U18 World Championships, 24-year-old Gardiner made her senior team debut at the 2025 World Championships, leading the tournament in goals (6) and following Marie-Philip Poulin for second in the tournament in points (10).

The Goldeneyes continue their 2025-26 season today, Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place in Ottawa. Fans can cheer on their Goldeneyes Olympians when Vancouver plays their final game at Pacific Coliseum prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, hosting the Toronto Sceptres for the first time on January 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Canada opens Milano Cortina Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against Finland in Group A at 12:10 p.m. PT.







