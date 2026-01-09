Charge Trio Named to Canada's Olympic Roster

OTTAWA, ON - The Canadian National Women's Team announced today that Ottawa Charge forwards Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque have been named to its roster for the 2026 Olympic Women's Ice Hockey tournament for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The Charge contingent represents three of 23 players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on the country's Olympic roster. The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Jenner, a 34-year-old forward from Oakville, ON, is set to make her fourth Olympic appearance in Milano Cortina after winning gold in Sochi 2014, silver in PyeongChang 2018 and gold in Beijing 2022. She earned the most valuable player distinction at the 2022 Olympic Games, where she tied an Olympic record by scoring nine goals in the tournament. An alternate captain at the 2018 games, Jenner is averaging one point per game at the Winter Olympics (10-7-17 in 17 games).

Clark, 30, from Saskatoon, SK, is heading to her third Olympic Games in Milano Cortina after earning silver in PyeongChang 2018 and gold in Beijing 2022. She has three goals and four points in 12 career Olympic games.

Larocque, 37, from Ste. Anne, MB, will join Brianne Jenner in representing Canada at the Winter Olympics for the fourth time (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026). The veteran defender scored one goal and added four assists in 17 career Olympic games. She was an alternate captain for Canada at her last two trips to the Olympics.

Both Jenner and Clark have been with the Ottawa Charge since the PWHL's launch in 2024, signing with the team as foundational players. Jocelyne Larocque arrived in the nation's capital in a blockbuster trade made in late December 2024.

The 2025-26 PWHL schedule will pause for an Olympic break following games on Jan. 28, with action resuming on Feb. 26. The Charge will be sending off their athletes to the Olympics on Jan. 28th. It will also be Brianne Jenner bobblehead giveaway night. Rory Guilday and Gwyneth Philips (USA), Ronja Savolainen and Sanni Ahola (Finland),

Kateøina Mrázová and Head Coach Carla MacLeod (Czechia) will also be going to Italy.

Team Canada will open Olympic competition in Milano Cortina on Thursday, Feb. 5, when they take on Team Finland in Group A. Action begins at 3:10 a.m. ET.







