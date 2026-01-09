Torrent Forward Julia Gosling Named To Canadian Olympic Roster

Published on January 9, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - Hockey Canada announced today that Seattle Torrent forward Julia Gosling has been named to Canada's Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Gosling is one of 23 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players named to the country's Olympic roster.

The 24-year-old from London, Ontario will make her Olympic debut in Milano Cortina after playing with the senior National Team since 2021. She was named to Canada's roster for the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship, where she scored two goals in seven games, including one in the gold medal game against the United States. Gosling recorded three points at the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship (1G, 2A) and two points at the 2025 Rivalry Series (1G, 1A).

After being drafted sixth overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft by the Toronto Sceptres, Gosling tallied 10 points across the 2024-2025 regular season (4G, 6A) and three points in the 2025 playoffs (3G). The second-year left winger has had a breakout season since being selected seventh overall by the Seattle Torrent in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, scoring the Torrent's first goal in team history in the season-opening game against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on November 21 and recording eight points (4G, 4A) in nine regular-season games.

Seattle fans can cheer on Gosling and her fellow Torrent Olympians at the team's final home game before the Milano Cortina Games on January 20 (7:00 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena vs. the Toronto Sceptres. Tickets are available at thepwhl.com/Seattle-Torrent/tickets.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Canada opens Milano Cortina Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against Finland in Group A at 12:10 p.m. PT.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.