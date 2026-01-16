Seattle Torrent Host Black History Celebration Game on January 18

Published on January 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent are excited to host its first Black History Celebration game on Sunday, Jan. 18 (7 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena against the Boston Fleet.

The game features activations throughout the evening, designed in partnership with Black-led organizations, artists and community leaders across the Seattle area to honor Black history, culture and contributions both within and beyond sport. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

Fans can look forward to activations throughout the game night experience, including:

Pregame through the second intermission, Speak With Purpose, Urban League Metropolitan Seattle and the Central District Community Preservation and Development Authority (CDCPDA) will host tables on the Climate Pledge Arena concourse, connecting fans with local leaders, programs and services.

National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performed by performed by Jayza Duhon, a Seattle-based R&B recording artist.

Ceremonial puck drop by Sheridan Blanford, the Seattle Storm's first-ever Chief Social Impact Officer and a nationally respected leader in equity and community impact in sport, previously serving as the University of Washington's inaugural Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Youth spoken word performance in the first intermission from Speak With Purpose, a Washington State organization that empowers youth through public speaking education and opportunities.

Artist spotlight in the second intermission on Takiyah "T-DUB" Ward - a muralist and sneaker designer based in Seattle's Central District neighborhood whose work reflects Black identity, place and cultural storytelling. Ward's custom, hand-painted hockey stick will be featured in-game and then gifted to Black Girl Hockey Club.

The Torrent is proud to partner with the following community organizations for the team's Black History Celebration game:

Black Girl Hockey Club is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access, representation and belonging for Black women and girls in hockey.

Black Future Co-Op Fund is a Black-led collective investment fund committed to resourcing, Black-driven movements and organizations across Washington State.

Central District Community Preservation and Development Authority (CDCPDA) works to preserve the cultural legacy, economic vitality and community ownership of Seattle's historic Central District through anti-displacement efforts, cultural programming and equitable development initiatives.

Urban League Metropolitan Seattle is a civil rights and social service organization advancing economic empowerment, educational access and social justice for Black and underserved communities through workforce development, youth programming, housing advocacy and policy engagement.

Speak With Purpose empowers youth through the only public speaking program and curriculum integrated in classrooms across King County public schools.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

Seattle Torrent Host Black History Celebration Game on January 18 - Seattle Torrent

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.