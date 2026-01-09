Washington Capitals and PWHL to Host Special Activations from January 17-18 as PWHL Takeover Tour™ Comes to Washington, D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va. - As Capital One Arena hosts the Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) in the expanded 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™ on Sunday, Jan. 18, the game, presented by BJ's Wholesale Club, will be part of a series of special activations between the Washington Capitals and the PWHL.

Tickets for the game are available at thepwhl.com/tickets. Fans can also enter to win four lower bowl tickets to the game, along with four passes to an exclusive post-game autograph session with select players. Visit WashCaps.com/PWHLSweeps to enter.

Featuring open practices and girls' youth hockey clinics at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the weekend will serve as a celebration of continued efforts to champion and grow women's hockey.

"Bringing the PWHL Takeover Tour(TM) to Capital One Arena is both a celebration and a statement about the future of women's sports," said Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "From hosting the first-ever PWHL game in the District to engaging young girls through clinics and community programming, this event reflects our long-standing commitment to expanding access, elevating opportunity and inspiring the next generation."

Highlights of the weekend include:

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Victoire and Sirens Open Practices | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the Victoire will practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while the Sirens will practice from 3:30-5 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Both practices will be open to the public, featuring face painters, sign making, photos and more. There will also be autograph sessions at both practices, with the first 50 fans receiving wristbands to gain access.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Girls' Youth Hockey Clinics | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Capitals will host two youth hockey clinics for girls ages 6-17 years old at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday, Jan. 17. Led by ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) program instructors and ambassadors, the clinics will focus on skill development and competitive games, with special appearances from PWHL players.

The ACAH platform aims to provide access to hockey and elevate the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area, while recognizing players, coaches, parents, advocates and leaders in the community. Since the platform's launch in 2021, ACAH programs and events have engaged over 5,000 women and girls with the sport of hockey. Click here for more information on the platform.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers | Capital One Arena

Ahead of the Capitals taking on the Panthers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Sirens player Kayla Vespa, a lifelong Capitals fan, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Victoire vs. Sirens | Capital One Arena

The Montréal Victoire will take on the New York Sirens at 2 p.m. at Capital One Arena in the first-ever PWHL contest held in the District. Tickets can be purchased thepwhl.com/tickets.

The game is one of 16 PWHL Takeover Tour™ games taking place in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada - bringing many of the top women's hockey players in the world to cities across North America and giving fans a chance to experience the competitiveness of the PWHL's regular season in their own communities. Last season's Tour drew over 123,000 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games, sparking new fan engagement and expanding the PWHL's reach beyond its home markets.







