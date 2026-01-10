Five Montréal Victoire Players Named to Canada's 2026 Olympic Roster

MONTRÉAL - Hockey Canada announced today that five players from the Montréal Victoire have been named to Canada's women's Olympic hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The women's ice hockey tournament in Milano Cortina will take place from February 5 to 19.

Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin will compete in her fifth Olympic Games and will be joined by goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, forward Laura Stacey, along with defenders Erin Ambrose and Kati Tabin.

In addition, Montréal Victoire's head coach and assistant coach, Caroline Ouellette, will be part of Team Canada's coaching staff, while Victoire strength and conditioning coach Vicky Bendus will serve in the same role at Milano Cortina.

Team Canada will begin its Olympic journey with a game against Finland on February 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All Montréal players participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will be honoured at the Victoire's final home game ahead of the Olympic break on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Sceptres.







