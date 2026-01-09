Three New York Sirens Players Named to 2026 Team Canada Olympic Roster

NEW YORK - Hockey Canada announced today that New York Sirens Forwards Sarah Fillier and Kristin O'Neill, and goaltender Kayle Osborne, have been named to the 2026 Canadian Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The Sirens represent three of the twenty-three players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on the Olympic roster. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Sirens' alternate captain, Sarah Fillier, made her Olympic debut with Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where she played a pivotal role in Canada's gold-medal run. Appearing in all seven games, Fillier recorded 11 points (eight goals, three assists), finishing second in tournament scoring and delivering a standout performance that included a hat trick in the quarterfinals against Sweden. The 26-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario, was selected first overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft by New York. She led all PWHL rookies during the 2024-25 season, scoring 13 goals and recording 16 assists for a total of 29 points. Fillier's standout performance led her to receive 2025 Rookie of the Year honors and was a forward of the year finalist after tying Seattle Torrent's Hilary Knight in points (29).

O'Neill is set to make her Olympic debut with Team Canada at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Prior to this selection, O'Neill represented Hockey Canada at multiple IIHF Women's World Championships, contributing to gold-medal performances and establishing herself as a key national team forward. The 29-year-old from Oakville, Ontario was acquired by New York in a trade during the 2025 PWHL Draft that sent forward Abby Roque to the Victoire and brought O'Neill to the Big Apple. During her first two seasons in the PWHL with the Montréal Victoire, Kristin O'Neill appeared in 53 games, recording five goals and nine assists for 14 points while providing strong two-way play. In the 2024-25 regular season, she played 30 games, tallying one goal and four assists, contributing consistently in the faceoff circle and on special teams as part of Montréal's forward core.

Osborne, born in Westport, Ontario, was selected 28th overall by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL Draft and has since established herself as a key presence in net, recording multiple shutouts and posting strong numbers through the current season, including a 2.13 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Internationally, Osborne made her senior national team debut in the 2025 Rivalry Series against the United States as part of Canada's national program as the squad prepared for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. The 23-year-old is set to make her Olympic debut at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Fans are encouraged to wish Fillier, O'Neill, and Osborne luck as the New York Sirens celebrate and send them off in the team's final home game before the Olympic break on Tuesday, January 20, when the Sirens face off against the Ottawa Charge at 7:00 p.m. EST - purchase tickets here.

The 2025-26 PWHL season will take a pause as several athletes make their way to compete in the 2026 Olympic Winter games from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26.

Team Canada will open the Milan Winter Olympic Games against Finland on Feb. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET.







