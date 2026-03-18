Sirens Announce a Trio of Roster Moves

Published on March 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced a series of roster moves ahead of its Wednesday night game in Vancouver. Forward Taylor Girard has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the team has signed forward Clair DeGeorge to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement, and rookie defender Nicole Vallario has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a 10-day contract.

Girard sustained a lower-body injury during Sunday's game in Denver and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 PWHL season. In 17 games, the 27-year-old scored a career-high seven goals and was tied for fifth on the Sirens with eight points.

"Taylor's absence is obviously a situation we would have greatly preferred to avoid, as she has made meaningful contributions across all areas since joining our team," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Her leadership, both through her presence and her personality, will continue to be an invaluable asset to our group as we keep developing and pushing toward our goals.

"At the same time, situations like this can create opportunities, and we are excited to welcome Clair to our family," added Daoust. "She already has strong connections within our locker room, and everything we've heard confirms that her personality and values align perfectly with our culture. Her experience and the impact she's had on winning over the past few seasons make her a key addition as we continue our pursuit of excellence. She brings a high level of intensity and a strong commitment to playing her role within the team structure, and she's the type of teammate who elevates everyone around her."

DeGeorge is a three-year PWHL veteran from Anchorage, AK, who appeared in 17 games this season with the Toronto Sceptres prior to her release. Her PWHL experience also includes 26 games with Montréal in 2024-25 where she produced two assists, and 23 games with Minnesota during the league's inaugural season with one assist and a Walter Cup title. Before turning pro, the 26-year-old was a 2022 National Champion at Ohio State, registering 46 points in 38 games, with a goal and an assist in the Frozen Four final to help the Buckeyes capture their first NCAA title. The 5-foot-11 forward also played four NCAA seasons at Bemidji State University where she recorded 79 points in 128 games.

Vallario has appeared in two games for the Sirens this season, scoring the opening goal in the team's Nov. 29 home opener on the first shot in her PWHL debut. The 24-year-old graduate of the University of St. Thomas is a two-time Olympian and recently returned home with a bronze medal representing Switzerland.

The Sirens continue their stint of away games as they face the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Pacific Coliseum tonight with drop slated for 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.







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