PWHL and Scripps Sports Team up to Bring Walter Cup Finals to National U.S. Broadcast for First Time

Published on March 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - In another milestone move for women's professional sports, Scripps Sports and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will bring the PWHL Walter Cup Finals Presented by Scotiabank to national linear television for the first time in the United States. Official game dates will be announced once the final teams are confirmed, with the championship series scheduled for May.

Live coverage of the PWHL Finals will be available to fans in the United States through ION - accessible over-the-air, via pay TV, connected TV and free streaming platforms. With distribution reaching 126 million U.S. households, ION will deliver the league's world-class talent and thrilling matchups for one of the largest American audiences in women's hockey history.

Once the final regular-season standings are confirmed, the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs will feature two best-of-five semifinals, with the winners advancing to a best-of-five championship series to compete for the Walter Cup. The Minnesota Frost will look to three-peat as the defending back-to-back Walter Cup champions.

Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said the partnership with PWHL underscores Scripps' existing commitment to women's sports through its franchise nights for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"Coming off the electric energy of the Winter Olympics, where we watched Team USA capture gold in an unforgettable overtime thriller, Americans are hungry for more world-class women's hockey. Fans shouldn't have to wait another four years to experience this level of passion, skill and drama, so we're keeping the momentum going by bringing the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to ION's massive distribution platform," said Symson. "At Scripps, we believe women's sports deserve a national stage, and together with our league partners, we're building one. We're proud to add the Professional Women's Hockey League to the Scripps Sports lineup."

"The PWHL Walter Cup Finals are built for this kind of stage, and their debut on national television in the U.S. is another meaningful step in making our game easier to find and follow," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Scripps Sports has shown a true commitment to showing up for women's sports in a tangible way, and this partnership is another example of that in action."

Scripps Sports, Ally Financial, and the PWHL announced on March 12 that ION will air the PWHL Takeover Tour© game between the New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire in Detroit on Saturday, March 28 - the first PWHL game to air on national linear television in the United States. The pair of national broadcasts highlight the wave of unprecedented momentum for the PWHL. Now in its third season, the league is approaching two million all-time fans and seeing a 23% year-over-year increase in average attendance.

Being the first broadcaster to bring the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to a national audience builds on Scripps Sports' track record as a first mover in women's professional sports. Since 2023, Scripps has been the first to:

Create dedicated franchise nights for both the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), giving fans a consistent place to find women's sports.

Present weekly national doubleheaders for the WNBA (Friday Nights) and NWSL (Saturday Nights), making it easier than ever to follow the action.

Launch dedicated studio shows - including pre-game, halftime and post-game - supporting both leagues and telling the stories of their athletes with depth.

Currently, ION broadcasts more WNBA games and more NWSL matches than any other national broadcaster. The network's women's sports lineup also includes the Major League Volleyball Championship this May, as well as the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off and Athlos 2026 - both slated for later this year.

For more information on how to watch ION, visit iontelevision.com.







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