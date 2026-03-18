Toronto Sceptres Sign Della Rovere, Release DeGeorge

Published on March 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced the signing of Kristin Della Rovere to a Standard Player Agreement, activating the forward from the team's Reserve Player list for the first time in 2025-26. In a corresponding move, forward Clair DeGeorge has been released.

Della Rovere, from Caledon East, ON, competed for Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, setting a team record with four points in five games (2-2-4). Last season, she played with the EV Bozen Eagles in Bolzano, Italy, leading the EWHL in points (48) and assists (26). The former Harvard University captain has previous PWHL experience competing with Ottawa in the inaugural season, scoring one goal in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury.

"We would like to thank Clair for being a great teammate during her time with us in Toronto," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We wish her best in her next chapter."

DeGeorge signed with the Sceptres on June 23, 2025 and made 17 appearances this season.

The Sceptres are back in action on Friday, March 27, at home against the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum.







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