Six Sceptres Named to Canada's Olympic Roster

TORONTO - Hockey Canada announced today that six members of the Toronto Sceptres have been named to Canada's Women's Ice Hockey Team for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Forwards Emma Maltais (Burlington, ON), Natalie Spooner (Scarborough, ON), Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton, NS), and Daryl Watts (Toronto, ON), alongside defenders Renata Fast (Burlington, ON) and Ella Shelton (Ingersoll, ON) are part of the group of 23 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players named to the country's Olympic roster.

Watts, 26, will make her Olympic debut in Milan. She first appeared on Canada's National Women's Team at the 2025 World Championship where she contributed four goals and an assist over seven games on the way to securing a silver medal. Spooner, 35, will represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games for the fourth time, having won gold with Canada at the 2014 and 2022 Games, and silver at the 2018 tournament. Fast, 31, and Turnbull, 32, will both be appearing in their third Games, winning gold medals in 2022 and silver in 2018. Maltais, 26, and Shelton, 27, will be appearing in their second Olympic Winter Games, having captured gold in 2022.

In addition to the six players named, several Toronto staff members will also represent Canada. General Manager Gina Kingsbury, Head Coach Troy Ryan, Goaltending Coach Brad Kirkwood, Assistant Coach (Video) Stef Tompson, Equipment Manager Alana Goulden, and Performance Coach Consultant Daniel Tkaczuk will travel to Italy.

Sceptres fans can join the team to send off Olympians at the final home game before the Olympic Winter Games on January 17 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Scotiabank Arena vs. the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Tickets are available here.

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19. Team Canada opens Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against Finland in Group A at 3:10 p.m. ET. The PWHL will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and PWHL action will return on Feb. 26, with the Sceptres playing their first game after the Olympic Break on Feb. 27 in Seattle.







