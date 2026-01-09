Twenty-Three PWHL Players Named to Canadian Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team

Published on January 9, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO (Jan. 9, 2026) - Hockey Canada announced today that 23 players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have been selected to the 2026 Canadian Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. The Milano Cortina 2026 women's hockey tournament will take place from Feb. 5-19.

All 23 players on Canada's 2026 Olympic women's hockey roster come from the PWHL, with representation from six teams. Toronto leads with six players, followed by Montréal and Vancouver with five each, Ottawa and New York with three each, and Seattle with one.

Goaltenders: Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL), Emerance Maschmeyer (VAN), Kayle Osborne (NY).

Defenders: Erin Ambrose (MTL), Renata Fast (TOR), Sophie Jaques (VAN), Jocelyne Larocque (OTT), Ella Shelton (TOR), Kati Tabin (MTL), Claire Thompson (VAN).

Forwards: Emily Clark (OTT), Sarah Fillier (NY), Jenn Gardiner (VAN), Julia Gosling (SEA), Brianne Jenner (OTT), Emma Maltais (TOR), Sarah Nurse (VAN), Kristin O'Neill (NY), Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL), Natalie Spooner (TOR), Laura Stacey (MTL), Blayre Turnbull (TOR), Daryl Watts (TOR).

Of the 23 players named to the roster, Poulin is the most experienced Olympian, heading to her fifth Games with four career medals (three gold, one silver). Brianne Jenner, Jocelyne Larocque, and Natalie Spooner will each make their fourth Olympic appearance, while Emily Clark, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Renata Fast, Sarah Nurse, Laura Stacey, and Blayre Turnbull are set for their third. Erin Ambrose, Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Emerance Maschmeyer, Kristin O'Neill, Ella Shelton, and Claire Thompson will compete in their second Olympics. Six PWHL players - Jenn Gardiner, Julia Gosling, Sophie Jaques, Kayle Osborne, Kati Tabin, and Daryl Watts - are making their Olympic debuts in Milan.

Several members of Hockey Canada's 2026 Olympic women's hockey staff are representatives from the PWHL, serving in roles similar to those they hold within the league. Gina Kingsbury (TOR) serves as General Manager, Troy Ryan (TOR) as Head Coach, Kori Cheverie and Caroline Ouellette as Assistant Coaches (MTL), Brad Kirkwood (TOR) as Goaltending Consultant, Vicki Bendus (MTL) as Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Alana Goulden (TOR) as Equipment Manager.

Team Canada begins Olympic play in the preliminary round against Finland on Feb. 5 at 9:10 p.m. local time (3:10 p.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. The Finnish roster includes four PWHL players.

The 2025-26 PWHL regular-season schedule will take a pause for the Olympics following games on Jan. 28 and then resume games beginning Feb. 26.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.