Ottawa Charge to Host Watch Parties Throughout the Olympic Winter Games

Published on February 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON -- The Ottawa Charge have announced that the team will bring the excitement of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 home to fans by hosting a series of watch parties throughout the women's hockey tournament, running from Feb. 5-19. These events offer fans the opportunity to come together and cheer on the eight Charge players and one head coach representing their countries on the world's biggest winter sports stage.

The Charge's Olympic Watch Parties feature live game broadcasts, fan activations, and opportunities to engage with the organization.

Watch Party Details:

Monday, Feb. 9

Czechia vs. Canada - 3:10 p.m. ET

Craft Beer Market (Landsdowne)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

USA vs. Canada - 2:10 p.m. ET

Craft Beer Market (Landsdowne)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Finland vs. Canada - 8:30 a.m. ET

* Postponed game from Feb. 5 (TBD)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Quarterfinals - 3:10 p.m. ET

Ben Franklin Place (Community watch party put on by Ottawa Public Library)

Monday, Feb. 16

Semifinal - 10:40 a.m. ET

OR/AND

Semifinal - 3:10 p.m. ET

Craft Beer Market (Landsdowne)

Thursday, Feb. 19

Bronze Medal Game - 8:40 a.m. ET

Gold Medal Game - 1:10 p.m. ET

Craft Beer Market (Landsdowne)

The Charge have eight players competing in Milano Cortina 2026 - Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque of Canada, Gwyneth Philips and Rory Guilday of USA, Ronja Savolainen and Sanni Ahola of Finland, Katerina Mrázová and head coach Carla MacLeod of Czechia.

"It's been said that we have a United Nations team," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "For the first time at the Olympic Winter Games, our fans will be able to cheer on many players from our Ottawa Charge family. Our fans play a key role in the journeys of our athletes. By coming together, we amplify our energy, our pride, and our support. The performances will be great, but the moments we create together may be even more unforgettable. Join us at our watch parties and experience the magic as one family."

Fans interested in attending the Watch Parties are encouraged to book a table through the venue to guarantee a spot. For watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament, follow the Ottawa Charge on social media and visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.