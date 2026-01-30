Charge Sign Olivia Wallin to Standard Player Agreement

Published on January 30, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Olivia Wallin has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

The 23-year-old from Oakville, ON, began the season on the team's Reserve Player list and was previously activated on a 10-day contract in December, making two appearances in the lineup. The 5'7" right shot forward was originally selected by the Seattle Torrent in the sixth round (47th overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft and scored in her lone preseason scrimmage against Vancouver prior to her release.

Wallin finished a five-year NCAA career by scoring 40 points in 39 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2024-25, tied for the Bulldogs' lead.

In a corresponding move, the Charge have released defender Sam Isbell, who had one assist in eight games this season. The active roster now consists of 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

Charge Sign Olivia Wallin to Standard Player Agreement - Ottawa Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.