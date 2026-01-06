Sirens First Overall Draft Pick, Kristyna Kaltounkova, named to Czechia Olympic Roster

NEW YORK - Czechia announced today that New York Sirens Forward Kristýna Kaltounková has been named to the 2026 Czechia Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The Sirens forward represents one of eight players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on the country's Olympic roster. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5-19.

Kaltounková, a 23-year-old forward from Vlašim, Czechia, is set to make her Olympic debut in Milano Cortina, while currently skating with the New York Sirens after being selected first overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft. Kaltounková has been a key contributor for Czechia at both the U18 and senior levels, highlighted by a standout performance at the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship where she recorded six points in seven games and earned tournament All-Star Team honors. Just a third through her rookie PWHL season, Kaltounková has made an immediate impact in her first ten games in the PWHL, leading all rookies with five goals, continuing the scoring success that defined her collegiate career at Colgate University and cementing her status as one of the league's emerging offensive threats.

The 2025-26 PWHL season will take a pause as several athletes make their way to compete in the 2026 Olympic Winter games from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26.

Team Czechia will open Olympic competition in Milan Cortina on Thursday, Feb. 5, when they take on Team USA in Group A. Action at 10:40 a.m. EST.







