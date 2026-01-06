Torrent Defender Aneta Tejralová named to 2026 Czechia Olympic Roster

SEATTLE, WA - Czechia announced today that Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová has been named to Czechia's Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Tejralová is one of eight Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players named to the country's Olympic roster, and one of two defenders. The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament is scheduled for February 5 to 19.

The 30-year-old from Prague, Czechia has been a mainstay on the Czech national team since debuting in 2012 at just age 15. She represented Czechia at the 2022 Beijing Games, recording two points in five appearances, and has competed in eight International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships (2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021-24). In 2022 and 2023, she helped lead Czechia to historic bronze medals, marking the country's first-ever podium finishes at the Top Division level. After two seasons with the Ottawa Charge, Tejralová became the Torrent's first-ever selection in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft on June 9, 2025.

Seattle fans can cheer on Tejralová and her fellow Torrent Olympians at the team's final home game before the Milano Cortina Games on January 20 (7:00 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena vs. the Toronto Sceptres. Tickets are available at thepwhl.com/Seattle-Torrent/tickets.

Team Czechia opens Milano Cortina Olympic competition on Thursday, Feb. 5 against the United States in Group A at 7:40 a.m. PT.







