New York Sirens Activate Defender Olivia Knowles

Published on January 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that defender Olivia Knowles has been signed to a 10-day Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) contract. Her activation from the team's Reserve Player list corresponds to the day-to-day status of rookie forward Anne Cherkowski.

"Entering her third season in the league, Olivia brings the experience and skill set required to perform at the PWHL level," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Olivia's opportunity serves as a reminder that competition in this league remains among the fiercest, and that earning a role at this level is a true privilege."

The Campbell River, BC, native has appeared in one game so far this season with the Sirens and 13 since joining the team at the start of the 2024-25 PWHL campaign. During the inaugural season, the 26-year-old appeared in 20 games for Toronto and recorded one assist.

Knowles and the Sirens faceoff against the Minnesota Frost this afternoon at Grand Casino Arena, with puck drop slated for 3 p.m. ET.







