New York Sirens Host Hispanic Heritage Celebration Game on January 16

Published on January 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night as part of the organization's first Unity Game of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The evening will honor the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities to the game of hockey and to the New York and New Jersey region.

The celebration will spotlight the importance of inclusion and representation, welcoming fans to an experience that reflects the diversity of Sirens' players, fans and the broader New York/New Jersey community.

Fans will have the opportunity to engage with interactive cultural elements displayed throughout the concourse, each accompanied by educational context connecting the item to Hispanic heritage and tradition. Featured elements include:

Marigolds - Often associated with celebration, remembrance, and cultural festivals across Latin America, marigolds symbolize life, memory, and the connection between generations.

Castanets - A traditional percussion instrument commonly linked to Spanish dance and music, representing rhythm, movement, and artistic expression.

Hand Fans - A functional and symbolic accessory used across many Hispanic cultures, particularly in dance and performance, reflecting elegance, storytelling, and tradition.

In addition to these cultural touchpoints, fans can look forward to pre-game, in-game, and post-game activations throughout the arena, including:

"Rep Your Roots" Fan Initiative - Encouraging fans to represent their culture and identity by wearing fútbol jerseys, national team kits, heritage apparel, or other meaningful cultural clothing. This initiative celebrates the diversity of the Sirens fanbase while creating authentic moments for in-arena recognition and digital storytelling.

Raíces y Rutas (Roots & Routes) Interactive Map - A large map of Latin America and Spain displayed on the concourse, inviting fans to engage and connect their personal heritage to the broader hockey community.

Mariachi Band Performance - Mariachi music, deeply rooted in Mexican and Latin American culture, traditionally symbolizes celebration, storytelling, and communal pride. The performance will welcome fans into the arena with vibrant sound and energy, setting a festive tone ahead of puck drop.

The evening will also feature a ceremonial puck drop by the Puerto Rico Women's National Team, gold medalists at the 2025 IIHF 3-on-3 Series.

"I am so excited for our Hispanic Heritage Celebration Unity Game this Friday," said Sirens Forward Taylor Girard. "Having the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx communities on our home ice creates meaningful connections and helps strengthen the league's continued growth. I look forward to honoring these traditions and welcoming members of the Hispanic community to this special night."







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.